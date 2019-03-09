GONZALES — A mixed-use development coming to Gonzales, the 103-acre Heritage Crossing at the corner of La. 30 and La. 44, appears poised to be the site of a new Performing Arts and Events Center the city plans to build.

Heritage Crossing got the highest score of three site presentations made Friday to the Gonzales Industrial Development Board, tasked by the Gonzales City Council with making a recommendation for a site for the center.

The City Council will be voting on the matter Monday night.

In the Heritage Crossing development, the Performing Arts and Events Center would be built next to a lake in the community's main square.

The center would be the "jewel of the city," said Clay Stafford, president of Double D of Louisiana, the development company owned by brothers Ronnie and Vince Daigle and which is building Heritage Crossing.

The $1.5 million, five-acre property offered for sale in Heritage Crossing for the center would include a connector road between La. 30 and La. 40 and room for parking, said Stafford, who served as the Gonzales city clerk for 16 years before retiring in 2017.

The two other developers vying for the site of the center are both looking to bring it into Sportsman's Park, the area of restaurants, shops and hotels they have helped develop around the Cabela's outdoor sporting goods store off La. 30 and Interstate 10.

One of the developers, the Baton Rouge-based Carlisle Resort development group, is offering a roughly five-acre site fronting I-10, connected to the parking lot of Cabela's.

The proposal is a joint effort by Carlisle Resort and the Cabela's store, which is planning to donate approximately three acres to the city if it could exercise an early purchase option to gain title to the store building and remaining property. Under terms arranged in 2007 for a tax-increment financing district around Cabela's, the store is currently leased until 2037 from the Gonzales Industrial Development Board.

Carlisle Resort would then sell the remaining two acres to the city for $1.3 million to make up the five-acre site for the Performing Arts and Events Center.

Late last month, the industrial board asked attorneys to look into the Carlisle Resort proposal, and on Friday, Gonzales Chief Administrative Officer Scot Byrd said the attorneys were asking for more information.

The issue may become moot on Monday night, however, if the City Council votes for the board's recommendation for Heritage Crossing.

The third proposal for a site for the Performing Arts and Events Center came from Tower Capital Holdings of Baton Rouge, which offers to sell, for $926,650, a five-acre site at the corner of St. Landry Road and Outfitter's Drive in Sportsman's Park.

After hearing the presentations from the three development companies, Industrial Development Board members scored the three proposals on such factors as price, proximity to hotels and restaurants, zoning and "shovel-readiness" and came back with Double D of Louisiana and its Heritage Crossing with the highest score, 457.

Coming in second was Carlisle Resort, with a score of 414. Tower Capital, in third place, had a score of 373.

Board members, who serve without pay, are Martha Collins, Janet Britton, Marcy LeBlanc Sr., Claston Bernard and chairman Marie Broussard.

Gonzales began considering the possibility of a new, bigger conference space in the months after its decades-old civic center on Irma Boulevard flooded in 2016. The civic center was restored, with new flood-protection measures put into place.

The city, however, continued to work toward having a larger, more modern center.

Voters rejected the city's first effort for funding, a half-cent sales tax proposal on the October 2017 ballot that would have raised funds for a number of projects, including a new conference center.

The city's second effort to fund the conference center, a 2 percent hotel-motel tax expected to bring in about $500,000 a year, got the thumbs up from voters this past December.