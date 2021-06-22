FEMA’s Community Education and Outreach webinars for rebuilding to help those affected by the recent hurricanes with their recovery are now available to view on YouTube.
Each webinar covers topics related to rebuilding after a disaster. Topics cover the National Flood Insurance Program and flood and wind mitigation and more. The videos can be viewed by searching YouTube for these titles:
National Flood Insurance Program
For information on FEMA’s Community Education and Outreach program, call 833-FEMA-4-US.