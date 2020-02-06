GONZALES — An Ascension Parish minister accused for a second time of molestation of juvenile has been arrested and remained in jail Thursday afternoon.

The Rev. Irvin Briley Jr., 1017 S. Lexington Ave., Gonzales, turned himself in to Gonzales police officers Wednesday evening and was booked with one of count of molestation at the parish jail, his attorney, Travis Turner, said Thursday.

The grand jury handed down the indictment Monday over molestation allegations from the mid-1990s. In October, Briley was indicted on another molestation count with a different juvenile between August 2016 to April 2019.

Briley, 65, had been the pastor of First Pilgrim Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Geismar for many years until stepping down last fall.

Turner said Briley remained in jail overnight Wednesday and Thursday awaiting bail, which has since been set at $15,000. A judge set Briley's bail for the first count at $50,000 in October and he was released the same day.

When asked about the difference in bail amounts, Turner said he wasn't part of the jailhouse bail proceeding but said he wasn't surprised by the lower bail this time.

Bail is intended to ensure a defendant's appearance in court, Turner said, not keep that person in jail while awaiting prosecution. He said his client has appeared for court on the first count and is not a flight risk.

Turner said he expects Briley, who maintains his innocence of the charges, will post bail and be released later on Thursday.