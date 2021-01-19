A dog park is coming to Prairieville in May thanks to members of the Leadership Ascension class.
The Prairie Dogs, an Ascension Chamber Leadership Ascension team, are ready to “work like dogs” to bring the Prairieville area its first dog park at Prairieville Park, 38430 Highway 929, Prairieville. The development will be the first of its kind in the area and is slated for completion by May 2021.
The Prairie Dogs have partnered with Ascension Parish to build the dog park. The team presented the idea of the dog park at the Nov. 10 Ascension Parish Parks and Recreation Council meeting, and received a unanimous vote for approval of the project on parish property. A cooperative agreement has been signed by both parties and the project has surpassed the approval stages and work has begun, according to a news release.
The park plans to feature amenities for both small and large dogs with a double-gated entrance, concrete walking paths, benches, water fountains and more within the 2-acre lot.
“Let’s stop dogs from being couch potatoes,” said Councilman Aaron J. Lawler, representing District 7.
While work is moving ahead, donations and sponsorship opportunities are still available for the public and local businesses wishing to provide additional financial support. Information can be found on The Prairie Dogs’ Facebook page (@ThePrairieDogs.2021DogPark) or email the team at prairiedogs2021@gmail.com.
The Prairie Dogs team members are Tia Starr, Our Lady of the Lake-Ascension; Monika Arnold, Eatel; Darby Lambert, Ascension public schools; Evan Mativi, OneSource EHS; Jacob Shoemake, Westlake Chemical; and Shontel Stewart, BASF.
The Prairie Dog Park is an approved project of the Leadership Ascension Class of 2021. The Leadership Ascension Foundation is a registered nonprofit corporation in Louisiana and all donations are tax deductible. Leadership Ascension is sponsored by The Ascension Chamber of Commerce to assist in preparing emerging community leaders for leadership positions in local government, business and community affairs. The results-oriented program is directed by a steering committee of community leaders with the assistance of chamber staff.