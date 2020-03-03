DONALDSONVILLE — CF Industries is seeking an industrial tax exemption for a $41.4 million expansion of its complex in Donaldsonville and made its proposal Tuesday to the Ascension Parish School Board, the first of the parish's major taxing bodies, which include the parish council and the Sheriff's Office, to hear the request.

That expansion under consideration will be the construction of a tank on the east side of the CF Industries plant, within the site's footprint, Daniel Fontenot, the company's chief process engineer told the School Board, after a question from board member Robyn Penn Delaney.

"In what direction is that expansion? My question is: Is it coming to the west?" Delaney asked.

Donaldsonville Primary School sits about a mile to the west of the CF Industry site.

"I'm concerned about the safety at Donaldsonville Primary," she said.

Five years ago, Delaney spearheaded an initiative to build a safe room at the primary school; the room, now completed, is a place students can go to in the event of an industrial chemical release.

The CF Industries expansion will be on the other side of the plant site, Fontenot said.

"We always take the community into consideration any time we do improvements on the site," he said after the meeting.

If approved, the property tax exemption for the expansion would exempt CF Industries from 80% of property taxes on the project for five years, renewable to 10.

Kate MacArthur, chief executive officer for the Ascension Economic Development Corp., told School Board members that over the 30-year life of the project, $2.8 million would be generated in property taxes for the school district; also, during construction, $500,000 would be generated in sales taxes for the school district.

The school district would forgo $2.2 million in property taxes under the tax incentive program.

MacArthur noted that currently, CF Industries pays $8.1 million in annual property taxes in the parish and $13.4 million in annual state and parish sales taxes.

The School Board will vote on the request at its next meeting, on March 17.