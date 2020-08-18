Less than 10 percent of Ascension Parish school employees said they support the district's return to in-person school in a survey by a parish teacher union.
The survey of 238 faculty and staff members — about eight percent of the district's 3,000 employees — was conducted by the Ascension Association of Educators about a week before school started on Aug. 10. It suggested that teachers overwhelmingly thought school should be conducted virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Ascension Parish schools, which have more than 23,000 students, returned to class last week. Primary school students are attending class in person, and students in middle and high schools are alternating days of in-class learning and online instruction.
Students of any grade can choose to have all of their schooling online.
The survey was sent to those working in public school education in the parish, whether they were members of the Ascension Association of Educators or not, said Jim Croad, organizational specialist with the state association.
"We wanted to expand it to everyone concerned who might want to respond," he said.
Eighty-five of the respondents felt that school should be conducted completely online, according to a statement by the union on Tuesday. They gave differing answers on when a return to the classroom should happen.
Many said that shouldn't happen until the number of coronavirus cases falls below the number of cases reported in Ascension in March, when schools were closed. Others said instruction should be 100 percent online for all students for the entire semester. Still other respondents said students shouldn't return to the school buildings until after Labor Day.
Another group of respondents said students should learn online from home until there have been no new cases in Ascension Parish for 14 consecutive days.
"We will continue to work to ensure that our employees have confidence in the safety guidelines and that all employees have a commitment to each other and our organization for safe operations," Ascension superintendent David Alexander said in a statement. "We are very grateful for the nearly 3,000 employees that continue to work to ensure that the children in Ascension receive educational services!"
Alexander said he met with a local and a state Association of Educators representative to discuss the findings and had a follow-up visit to the school where the local educator worked.
The union said the survey also found:
- 91% of the respondents said their number one concern was “the health and safety of students, staff, and their families.”
- 39% said a top concern was whether there were "adequate resources to execute the district plan safely."
- 37% indicated said they were concerned about there being “an adequate commitment to execute the district plan safely."
- 38% of respondents identified as being high-risk for the virus due to other health factors, and 52% said they have a person in their household who is high-risk.
At the time of the survey's dissemination, only 13% of the respondents felt safe and prepared to return to school on Aug. 10 using the district plan, the Ascension Association of Educators said.
Brandi Williams, a member of the association who teaches at Central Middle School, said in the union's statement, "We understand the important role educators play in the emotional well-being of our students ... however, we fear the outcome of rushing too quickly to get back to in-class instruction will have life-long, and possibly fatal, consequences for the health of some students and school employees."
Angela Mathews, also a member of the Ascension Association of Educators and a long-time bus driver for Ascension public schools, said, "We as an association must advocate for going 100% virtual until we know we can provide a safe learning environment for everyone in our schools.”
Earlier this month, a school system spokesperson acknowledged 10 schools have had known coronavirus cases: Dutchtown High, Gonzales Primary, Central Primary, East Ascension High, Lake Elementary, Pecan Grove Primary, Dutchtown Primary, St. Amant High, G.W. Carvery Primary and Galvez Middle School.