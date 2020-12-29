In December 2010, Realty Executives South Louisiana opened its doors at 15615 Airline Highway in Prairieville.
Opening a real estate company during a historic recession was a challenge. But with the commitment of a dedicated group of Realtors, Realty Executives and its agents recently celebrated their 10-year anniversary at Sno's Restaurant in Gonzales.
Realty Executives South Louisiana opened in 2010 as the second-largest REI franchise in the Louisiana area. On their anniversary this month, the business is the largest REI franchise in Louisiana, according to a news release.
Owners Gary Fontenot, Ricky Gautreau and Gary Binns attribute their continued success to their professional agents and satisfied customers. Realty Executives South Louisiana residential division is responsible for representing buyers and sellers of resale homes as well as new construction homes, while the commercial division handles acreage sales and commercial industrial sales and leasing.