The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish jail from June 29- July 5:
June 29
Weise, Kacy: 33, 616 E. Weber St., Gonzales, three counts failure to appear in court.
Shampine, Carl J.: 31, 41459 La. 933, Prairieville, failure to appear in court.
Mumphrey, Darvin Dwayne: 33, 3071 Robinson Lane, Donaldsonville, two counts failure to appear in court, operating vehicle while license is suspended, hit-and-run driving.
Madison, Michael: 62, 3215 Ceasar Lane, Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription.
Daigle, Connie Sue: 48, 16386 Woodmere Ave., Baton Rouge, misdemeanor theft.
Munson, Keith Travis: 44, 6511 La. 405, Donaldsonville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, domestic abuse battery.
June 30
Clifton, Jason Andrew: 36, 6834 La. 1, Belle Rose, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance.
Pounds, Zyrone T.: 25, 210 S. Military Road, Slidell, driving on right side of road/exceptions, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Cavalier, Brad: 24, 404 W. Third St., Donaldsonville, state probation violation, two counts simple burglary/vehicle.
Meire, Jaden: 18, 604 Chetimatches St., Donaldsonville, two counts simple burglary/vehicle.
Delaune, Devin: 22, 12063 Laurel Ridge Road, St. Amant, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct.
Stephens, Christopher J.: 22, 40515 Noah Road, Gonzales, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct.
Fisher, Berthran: 34, 8370 S. St. Landry Ave., 32, Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Oudit, Russel R.: 65, 11451 Burnswick Ave., Baton Rouge, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, misdemeanor theft.
Buratt, Stephen Michah: 31, 42094 Cannon Road, Gonzales, bond revocation, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Smith, David: 54, 18086 Beechwood Road, Prairieville, possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, simple assault, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct.
Muse, Michael J.: 59, 100 Lafourche St., D, Donaldsonville, aggravated second degree battery.
Bouchereau, Ross: 25, 13497 L Landry Road, Gonzales, felony theft, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property.
July 1
Perez-Ortiz, Jose: 32, 47021 La. 22, St. Amant, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, sexual battery.
Schofield, Ashton: 65, 40041 Germany Road, Gonzales, speeding, operating while intoxicated.
Pina, Juan: 38, 13439 Bayou Grand, Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, driver must be licensed, speeding, operating while intoxicated.
Lovely, Reynold Jerome: 32, 815 N. 20th St., Baton Rouge, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, false imprisonment/offender armed with dangerous weapon, felony aggravated assault with a firearm, second degree battery, felony domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
Cassey, Sherresa: 38, 1805 Chapman Drive, Lancaster, Texas, misdemeanor theft.
Batiste, James: 31, 16117 Monica St., Prairieville, aggravated criminal damage to property, second degree murder/during crime.
Rodriguez, Victoria Lynn: 17, 756 S. Sammy St., Gonzales, battery of a dating partner, resisting an officer.
Jackson, Maurice: 27, 3147 Robinson Lane, Donaldsonville, simple assault, criminal trespass/all other offenses, disturbing the peace/drunkenness, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Wiggins, Kodie: 43, 14125 Roddy Road, Gonzales, following vehicles, operating while intoxicated.
Dunn, Tony: 46, 230 Oleana Drive, Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, failure to appear in court, simple criminal damage to property.
July 2
Sonnier, Brett A.: 56, 5303 Fordoche Road, Port Allen, surety, four counts failure to appear in court.
Threeton, Christian W.C.: 28, 37313 La. 74, 13, Geismar, domestic abuse battery.
Knowles, Alderia: 58, 1204 Magnolia Crossing St., Gonzales, bond revocation, driver must be licensed, failure to appear in court, resisting a police officer with force or violence, flight from an officer, possession of marijuana.
Balleso, Paulo: 28, 44444 Melancon St., Sorrento, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, driver must be licensed, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Payne, Trevon T.: 27, 300 Clause Lane, Lafayette, improper passing on right shoulder, driving on roadway laned for traffic, speeding, operating vehicle while license is suspended, reckless operation, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Jenkins, Keith Randy: 30, 6500 Audubon Blvd., Sorrento, two counts failure to appear in court, two counts fugitive other state/jurisdiction, speeding, driver must be licensed.
White, Jason Paul: 40, 23665 Boss McNabb Road, Livingston, felony theft.
Decareaux, Crystal Lanclos: 39, 12473 Pendarvis Lane, Walker, misdemeanor theft, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Hamilton, Ian Drakkar: 24, 14311 Leola Carter Road, Gonzales, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Castro-Lopez, Josseth Aaron: 20, 13056 Carrie Lane, Geismar, felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
Paschal, Matthew: 25, 14044 Troy Duplessis Drive, Gonzales, felony theft.
Dauzat, William Paul: 35, 13484 Leon A. Babin Sr. Road, Prairieville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
July 3
Cochran, Trevor: 24, 18014 Autumn View Drive, 20, Prairieville, state probation violation, bond revocation, criminal trespass/all other offenses, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Smith, Adrianne: 29, 18014 Autumn View Drive, 20, Prairieville, criminal trespass/all other offenses, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
McComas, Danny L.: 39, 247 Wilson St., Raceland, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Partin, Joseph T.: 20, 38378 Silverstone Ave., Prairieville, driving on roadway laned for traffic, possession of marijuana, operating while intoxicated.
Latta, Nicholas B.: 35, 18283 Autumn View Drive, Prairieville, simple obstruction of a highway of commerce, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Johnson, Tyron Ra'keen: 20, 114 Oakridge Ave., Donaldsonville, contraband defined/certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, possession of marijuana, surety, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, failure to appear in court, simple burglary/vehicle.
Bennett, Treyvon: 17, 234 D'ville Village Ave., Donaldsonville, simple criminal damage to property, felony domestic abuse battery/strangulation, domestic abuse battery.
Solomon, Stephone: 25, 925 Maginnis St., Donaldsonville, simple battery.
Kirton, Steven Kerry: 42, 2369 N. Villere St., New Orleans, monetary instrument abuse.
Edwards, William Thadius: 38, 12314 Gawain Ave., Baton Rouge, felony theft.
Riddle, William H.: 52, 25100 Greenwell Springs Road, Greenwell Springs, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Cuccia, Chad Michael: 45, 14925 La. 27, Dequincy, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia.
Fontenot, Steven C.: 39, 14054 La. 44, 10, Gonzales, possession of heroin.
Orillion, Jeni: 28, 48132 Sam Martin Road, St. Amant, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, two counts prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
McNeely, Kayla M.: 26, 37301 Anderson Road, Geismar, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, no motor vehicle insurance, illegal possession of stolen things, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Bailey, Boujalais Suave: 26, 1500 Westwood Drive, 7A, Marrero, unlawful distribution, possession, or use of theft alarm deactivation devices, illegal possession of stolen things, misdemeanor theft.
Batiste, Paula Charlene: 52, 4566 Coral Drive, Baton Rouge, misrepresentation during booking, aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, reckless operation, misdemeanor theft, flight from an officer, aggravated flight from an officer.
Jasper, Brandon: 28, 17331 Autumn Woods, Prairieville, possession of heroin.
Gonzales, Jason Anthony: 37, 11205 George Lambert, St. Amant, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, three counts possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance.
Willis, Kristian L.: 26, 18124 Pinehurst Drive, Prairieville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, operating vehicle while license is suspended, speeding, resisting an officer.
July 4
Herbert, Joshua Kendall: 35, 1607 N. Cedar Ave., Gonzales, failure to appear in court, driving on roadway laned for traffic, driver must be licensed, possession of marijuana.
Dickens, Jayd Lee: 24, 9932 Eve Drive, Denham Springs, failure to appear in court.
Rabalais, Walker S.: 23, 5500 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, no seat belt, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Jackson, Tiffany: 27, 42057 Moody Dixon Road, Prairieville, four counts failure to appear in court.
Harris, Stanford: 60, 710 Third St., Donaldsonville, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, disturbing the peace/violent & tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, aggravated assault.
Lewis, Aderia: 39, 7808 Bass, New Orleans, fugitive for other state/jurisdiction, misdemeanor theft.
Ruiz, Jacob: 33, 17230 Meadowview Drive, Prairieville, two counts misdemeanor theft, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Wurst, Christopher: age unavailable, 334 Ardenwood Drive, Baton Rouge, operating vehicle while license is suspended, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Christensen, Ashley: 27, 1514 E. Tiffani St., Gonzales, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, misdemeanor theft.
Williams, Dwight Brandon: 36, 8454 Caneview St., St. James, simple criminal damage to property, domestic abuse battery.
July 5
Irvin, Destini Deshae: 22, 1937 S. Robert Ave., Gonzales, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Castille, Evette S.: 51, 37120 Kathleen Ave., Prairieville, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Johnson, Krystal: 35, 11232 Roddy Road, 22, Gonzales, no motor vehicle insurance, registration/commercial vehicles/expired plate, expired drivers license, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, tail lamps, operating a vehicle while intoxicated; child endangerment law.
Brown, Marcus: 30, 1816 S. Brightside View Drive, Apt. A, Baton Rouge, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, careless operation.
Templet, Joseph Wyatt: 43, address unavailable, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.