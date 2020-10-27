Boo and the Badge
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is hosting two Boo and the Badge Halloween Truck or Treat Drive Thru events.
Families are invited to the drive-thru stations from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31 at the Hickley M. Waguespack Center, 1201 Maginnis St., in Donaldsonville or the Gonzales Courthouse, 828 S. Irma Blvd, in Gonzales.
For information or to take part as a vendor, call (225) 621-8361.
Officials announce Halloween plans
Trick-or-treat hours are from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Halloween, Saturday, in the unincorporated areas of the parish.
Children who plan on trick-or-treating should be chaperoned by an adult. Participants are urged to observe safety precautions, such as wearing brightly colored costumes, using flashlights and avoiding walking on main or heavily traveled highways. And don't forget to wear a face covering and practice social distancing.
Depot Gallery sets new hours
River Region Art Association Depot Gallery has new days and hours for visitors. The Gallery will be open on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from noon to 4 p.m. for visitors. On hand will be a docent to give you a tour of the facility, at 320 East Ascension St., Suite C, Gonzales.
The Gallery is filled with watercolor, acrylic and oil paintings, as well as photography. You will also find handcrafted purses, pottery and handcrafted jewelry for every occasion.
Coming soon is the association's annual Santa Shop, which includes an array of holiday gift selections. For information, call (225) 644-8496.
Dancing for a cause
Online voting is underway through Oct. 31 for the Arc of East Ascension's Virtual Dancing for a Cause with a Twist fundraiser.
There is a $10 donation to vote for your favorite video of dancing groups of teachers, school groups, businesses and others.
You can vote for your favorite video as many times as you would like once every hour.
To vote, visit thearcea.com or brparents.secondstreetapp.com/Dancing-For-A-Cause-Virtual-2020-With-a-Twist/gallery.
For information, call (225) 621-2005 or email sharon.morris@thearcea.org.
Christmas crusade
Nov. 6 is the deadline to submit applications for the Ascension Parish Sheriff Office's Christmas Crusade for Children, which provides toys for children around the parish.
Applications should be submitted to the Sheriff's Office, 828 S. Irma Blvd., Gonzales; Donaldsonville office, 300 Houmas St.; Hickley M. Waguespack Center, 1201 Maginnis St., Donaldsonville; District 2 substation, 13200 Airline Highway, Gonzales; and District 3 substation, 38567 La. 42, Prairieville.
For information, call (225) 621-8361.
Vets parade canceled
Ascension Parish's annual Veterans Parade has been canceled due to coronavirus restrictions.
For information, call Brent Gautreau at (225) 485-7875 or Tanya Whitney at (256) 656-2124.