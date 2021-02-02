BASF recently awarded $10,000 in scholarships to four students who are studying at LSU’s College of Engineering.
The annual scholarship program is focused on developing Louisiana’s talent pipeline through BASF’s workforce and development efforts across the state, according to a news release.
“BASF is committed to investing in the future of Louisiana, and this scholarship program allows us to recognize top talent among engineering students, who will one day lead our workforce,” said Jerry Lebold, senior vice president and general manager of BASF’s Geismar, Louisiana site.
Students are recognized for maintaining a strong GPA, demonstrating leadership and expressing interest in a manufacturing career. The students each receive $2,500 toward their college education.
- Lauren Cooke is a freshman from Belle Chasse who is studying chemical engineering. After undergoing treatment for Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, Cooke became interested in the chemical engineering component of medicine and decided to pursue a degree in engineering.
- Taylor Ferguson is a junior from Mandeville who is studying mechanical engineering. She has maintained a high GPA while participating in extracurricular activities, including the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, where she serves as public relations chair; the LSU Golden Band from Tigerland, where she plays clarinet and is band manager; Tau Beta Pi Junior/Senior Engineering Honor Society; and the Social, Merchandise, and Finance Committees in Kappa Kappa Psi, the Honorary Band Service Fraternity.
- Anna Katherine Parker is a junior from Baton Rouge who is studying environmental engineering. She was inspired to go into her field of study after a mission trip to Haiti, where she saw the connection between the environment and public health. Parker is currently an undergraduate research assistant for a project investigating the presence of COVID-19 in LSU campus and East Baton Rouge Parish wastewater, where she analyzes data to build an interactive dashboard.
- Ibrahim Saizad is a sophomore from Baton Rouge studying electrical engineering and minoring in computer science. He hopes to focus on innovative ways to maximize efficiency in existing technologies, with an interest in energy. Saizad enjoys robotics, coding and chess, and has served as a volunteer educator to elementary school students.
"We are so appreciative of the investment BASF continues to make in our college and in our students. Its recognition of our students' work in and out of the classroom provides an important incentive for them to maintain a high level of excellence," LSU College of Engineering Dean Judy Wornat said.
Through a competitive process administered through LSU’s College of Engineering, BASF has awarded a total of $100,000 to LSU students since 2012.
BASF’s manufacturing presence near LSU includes operations in Geismar and Vidalia. These sites employ a workforce of nearly 2,000 people and invest approximately $300 million in Louisiana through annual payroll, purchases, taxes and charitable contributions to community partners throughout South Louisiana. For information about BASF in Louisiana, visit www.basf.us/la.