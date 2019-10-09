Free cancer screenings will be available during Live Well Ascension from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Jambalaya Park, 1015 E. Cornerview St., Gonzales. Other health screenings, such as blood pressure and glucose checks, and food and entertainment will also be available at no cost. Cancer screenings will include breast, colorectal, oral, prostate and skin tests.
Live Well Gonzales is presented by the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, in conjunction with the Gonzales Area Foundation.
The Cancer Center has provided nearly 400 cancer screenings with multiple cancers being diagnosed since the first Live Well Ascension event in 2017.
All screenings are available to those who have not been screened for cancer in the past 12 months. Appointments are required for breast cancer screenings only. To make an appointment for a breast cancer screening at the event, call (225) 215-1234. All other screenings are open to the public and do not require an appointment. For additional information, please visit marybird.org/livewellasc.