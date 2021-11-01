Out of this World is the theme for Donaldsonville High's homecoming week, which began Monday.
Each day of homecoming week has a planned activity, with a Tik Tok dance-off Wednesday, alumni basketball game Thursday and the football game and royalty crowning Friday during a halftime ceremony. The school's home field is not ready and the game is being played at White Castle.
The court include Miss Freshman Wynter Baker, Miss Sophomore Alayisa Dandridge, Miss Junior Ja'Nae Southall and homecoming senior finalists Donnalyn Daniels, Traviyell Starks and JaKayla Landry.