Among the 2019 leaders of the Ascension Chamber of Commerce are, front row from left, David Alexander, Ronnie Daigle, Lori Lowery, Yvonne Pellerin, Jacob Waguespack, Amy Velez and Erin Lanoux; and second row, Paul Salvant, Bobby Webre, Chris Irvine, Barbara Irwin, Michael Buturla, Mark Dearman, Barker Dirmann, Gus Gutierrez and Garrett Ganucheau.