The 2019 chairman of the Ascension Chamber of Commerce board is Barbara Irwin of Pujol, of Pryor & Irwin, attorneys at law. Irwin succeeds Michael Buturla, of Domain Architecture.
New members of the board are Garret Ganucheau, EFCU Financial; Chris Irvine, BASF; Lori Lowery, Shell Chemical-Geismar; and Amy Velez, Express Employment Professionals.
Other members of the board are:
- David Alexander, Ascension Parish schools
- Marie Broussard, Coldwell Banker One
- Michael Buturla, Domain Architecture
- Ronnie Daigle, R.J. Daigle & Sons Contractors Inc.
- Brandon Davis, Cox Media
- Mark Dearman, Rubicon
- Barker Dirmann, Ascension Chamber president and CEO
- Glynn Fontenot, Methanex
- Gus Gutierrez, Baton Rouge Physical Therapy-Lake
- Erin Lanoux, Ascension Parish Court judge
- Yvonne Pellerin, St. Elizabeth Hospital
- Raneé Rogers, MindWorx/ThreeSixtyEight
- Paul Salvant, The Bug Man
- Jacob Waguespack, Faulk & Winkler LLC
- Bobby Webre, Ascension Parish sheriff
The mission of the Ascension Chamber of Commerce is to facilitate and foster economic growth for its members, according to a news release. The Ascension Chamber works to encourage a healthy and growing economic environment in the parish by offering its membership numerous educational and networking opportunities. For information, call (225) 647-7487 or visit www.ascensionchamber.com.