Ascension chamber 2019.jpg

Among the 2019 leaders of the Ascension Chamber of Commerce are, front row from left, David Alexander, Ronnie Daigle, Lori Lowery, Yvonne Pellerin, Jacob Waguespack, Amy Velez and Erin Lanoux; and second row, Paul Salvant, Bobby Webre, Chris Irvine, Barbara Irwin, Michael Buturla, Mark Dearman, Barker Dirmann, Gus Gutierrez and Garrett Ganucheau.

 PROVIDED PHOTO

The 2019 chairman of the Ascension Chamber of Commerce board is Barbara Irwin of Pujol, of Pryor & Irwin, attorneys at law. Irwin succeeds Michael Buturla, of Domain Architecture.

New members of the board are Garret Ganucheau, EFCU Financial; Chris Irvine, BASF; Lori Lowery, Shell Chemical-Geismar; and Amy Velez, Express Employment Professionals.

Other members of the board are:

  • David Alexander, Ascension Parish schools
  • Marie Broussard, Coldwell Banker One
  • Michael Buturla, Domain Architecture
  • Ronnie Daigle, R.J. Daigle & Sons Contractors Inc.
  • Brandon Davis, Cox Media
  • Mark Dearman, Rubicon
  • Barker Dirmann, Ascension Chamber president and CEO
  • Glynn Fontenot, Methanex
  • Gus Gutierrez, Baton Rouge Physical Therapy-Lake
  • Erin Lanoux, Ascension Parish Court judge
  • Yvonne Pellerin, St. Elizabeth Hospital
  • Raneé Rogers, MindWorx/ThreeSixtyEight
  • Paul Salvant, The Bug Man
  • Jacob Waguespack, Faulk & Winkler LLC
  • Bobby Webre, Ascension Parish sheriff

The mission of the Ascension Chamber of Commerce is to facilitate and foster economic growth for its members, according to a news release. The Ascension Chamber works to encourage a healthy and growing economic environment in the parish by offering its membership numerous educational and networking opportunities. For information, call (225) 647-7487 or visit www.ascensionchamber.com.

