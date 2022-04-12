Louisiana treasurer to speak at April Ascension GOP Roundtable
Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder will be the featured speaker at the April Ascension GOP Roundtable, sponsored by Ascension Republican Women. The Roundtable starts at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 21, at the Clarion Inn, 1500 W. La. 30 in Gonzales.
Schroder was elected state treasurer in 2017 and was reelected in 2019.
The event is open to the public and guests are welcome. Cost for the lunch is $25. Advance payment can be made at paypal.Hme/ARW225. Reservations are requested. RSVP, (225) 921-5187 or email ARWrUS@aol.com
RAAM seeking volunteers
The River Road African American Museum is for volunteers to assist with tours, special events and educational programs.
All volunteers receive free admission to all museum events, professional development seminars, and an opportunity to meet people from around the world.
Volunteers should have a friendly personality, good verbal and written communication skills, and a love of local history.
If you have five to 10 hours a week and are interested in sharing history, call at (225) 474-5553 or email at melanie@aamuseum.org.
Medicare talk at Council on Aging
Learn about Medicare improvements at two talks on the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act of 2008 at the Ascension Council on Aging senior center.
The council will be hosting MIPPA Education Events for senior citizens of Ascension Parish. MIPPA is the acronym for the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act of 2008.
Beryl Mitchell, Louisiana SenioRX coordinator with Capital Area Agency on Aging, will be the speaker.
The events are scheduled at both senior centers as follows:
Gonzales Senior Center: 11 a.m., Thursday, April 21.
Donaldsonville Senior Center: 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 26
For more information, call Leslie at Gonzales Senior Center, (225) 621-5750 or Amy at Donaldsonville Senior Center, (225) 473-3789.
Kiwanis bowling tourney
The Kiwanis Club of Ascension is holding its first bowling tournament May 1 at Premier Lanes Entertainment Center in Gonzales.
Five-member teams cost $25 per person to enter and all teams are asked to donate a gift basket for a raffle. Proceeds from the event will be used for the club's service fund.
To register, email Chris Harrell at ujeanh@eatel.net.
Mother Goose Money
Save it or spend it? Introduce the concept of good money habits and smart spending decisions to your 3- to 5-year-old at Ascension Parish Library’s Mother Goose Money interactive activity April 16, at Galvez, or April 30 at Dutchtown. Together, you and your child will identify and sort coins to understand each has a value. You’ll search the library looking for eggs with pretend money and talk about earning and spending as the kids cash in at our store to buy real prizes to take home. Kids will also get to decorate their own papier-mâché bank, so you can continue the conversation about cash and coins at home.
Each activity begins at 10 a.m. Space is limited. To register to attend at Gonzales call (225) 647-3955. For Galvez, call (225) 622-3339, and for Dutchtown call (225) 673-8699.
Miss Donaldsonville pageant sets application process
Applications for the Miss Donaldsonville Scholarship Pageant are available at Donaldsonville City Hall and Donaldsonville Area Chamber of Commerce.
The June 17 pageant offers scholarship money for contestants in the Miss, Teen and Little Miss categories.
For information, call (2250 445-1383 or email lee@visitdonaldsonville.org.