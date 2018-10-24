THURSDAY
CAAA ANNUAL HEALTH FAIR EXPO: 9 a.m. to noon, Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. capitalaaa.org.
MARY BIRD PERKINS CANCER CENTER WALKING GROUP: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Jambalaya Park, Gonzales. Connect with other cancer survivors and caregivers by joining the Gonzales Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center walking group. The group meets at Jambalaya Park in Gonzales every Thursday. For more information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
BABY TIME: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales and Dutchtown Branch Libraries. Registration is required. For information, call Gonzales at (225) 647-3955 or Dutchtown at (225) 673-8699. Preschool program.
TAI JI QUAN: MOVING FOR BETTER BALANCE: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Ascension Parish Library, Gonzales branch. Registration required. Call (225) 621-2906 to register.
BILINGUAL STORY TIME: 11 a.m. to noon, Gonzales Branch Library. For children of all ages, who speak Spanish, English or both. For information, call (225) 647-3955.
ADOLESCENT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Every Monday and Thursday. (225) 450-1016.
BOO WITH THE BADGE: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 44450 La. 429, St. Amant. Members of the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office and Ascension Parish Fire District No. 1 will join Family Night festivities for safe trick-or-treating, games, food and carnival rides. geauxlafete.com.
TAKING OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY: 5 p.m., Carpenters Chapel, 41181 La. 933, Prairieville. Weight support group meets every Thursday. Weigh-in from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by the meeting. For information, call Sylvia Triche at (225) 313-3180.
LOSS AND GRIEF EDUCATION AND SUPPORT MEETING: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., St. Elizabeth Hospital, Sister Linda conference room, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Facilitated by the Grief Recovery Center. Meets every Thursday. For information, email diane.hodges@steh.com or call (225) 621-2906.
"NATIONAL GEMS: LOUISIANA TREASURES" WITH GAIL CHISUM: 6:30 p.m., Galvez Branch Library. Local author Gail Chisum will be at the Galvez Branch Library for a book talk and signing for his most recent publication, "National Gems: Louisiana Treasures." Chisum will speak about some of Louisiana's National Historic Landmarks. A book signing will take place after the presentation. To register, call (225) 622-3339.
FRIDAY
LUNCH-BREAK YOGA: Noon to 1 p.m., Mary Bird Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Classes are free for cancer survivors and caregivers. Every Friday. For more information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
LA FÊTE DES BAYOUS: 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 44450 La. 429, St. Amant. A four-day festival featuring jambalaya and gumbo cook-offs, a kids fishing tournament, car show, live music, run, games and live auction. geauxlafete.com.
SATURDAY
POOL NOODLE PAINTING: 10 a.m., Galvez and Dutchtown Branch Libraries. Library will supply the paint, paper and pool noodles to bring out the artist in your child. Disposable aprons on hand, the paint is washable, and the library will take care of the mess. Designed for children ages 18 months to 3 years. Galvez (225) 622-3339 or Dutchtown (225) 673-8699.
FUN WITH ROBOTS: 10 a.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library. Discover and learn coding, robotics and computational thinking all while having fun. Children will independently explore basic coding concepts and learn a bit about how computers work through hands-on play. Children younger than five may need some assistance. (225) 473-8052.
LIVE WELL ASCENSION: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Elizabeth Medical Plaza 1, 2647 S. St. Elizabeth Blvd., Gonzales. Free screening for breast (appointment required for breast), colorectal, oral, prostate and skin cancers. Blood pressure and glucose checks, food, music and fun activities for the entire family. For more information, call (225) 215-1234, or visit marybird.org/ascension.
EXPLORE YOUR HERITAGE: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Gonzales native Todd-Michael St. Pierre, along with illustrator Lee Brandt Randall and musician David Randall, present a retelling of Aesop's classic fable with puppets and song. Their visit will be followed with a presentation by Insta-Gator Ranch & Hatchery. The Jambalaya Festival Association will be providing lunch following this special Explore Your Heritage. (225) 647-3955.
TRICK-OR-TREATING AT CABELA'S: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Cabela's, 2200 Cabelas Parkway, Gonzales. Come dressed up in your Halloween costume and trick-or-treat throughout the store. Take a picture with the Peanuts gang and get a free 4-by-6-inch photo print. Walk through the store in our costume parade at 4 p.m. and be entered for a chance for a free gift. Judges will pick out the three best costumes in the parade and the winners will receive a prize.
FATHER-DAUGHTER DANCE: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Lamar Dixon Trade Mart, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. Featuring food, music, dancing, a photo booth, and face painting. $40 for fathers, free for daughters. For more information, call (225) 621-8653, or email ahudson@ascensionsheriff.com.
TRUNK-OR-TREAT: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., near Clay St., Donaldsonville. A free, safe and unique way to "Trick-or-Treat" by going "Trunk-or-Treat" in a fun and family-friendly atmosphere. Costumes are encouraged. For more information, contact Murray Walker at (225) 323-3134.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
REPTICON: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. A reptile event featuring vendors offering reptile pets, supplies, feeders, cages and merchandise as well live animal seminars and frequent free raffles for coveted prizes. $10 for adults, $5 children (5-12), free for children 5 and under. repticon.com/louisiana/baton-rouge/.
MONDAY
MATTER OF BALANCE — MANAGING CONCERNS ABOUT FALLS: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. An eight-week, award-winning program designed to manage falls and increase activity levels. Free. Space is limited; registration is required by emailing diane.hodges@steh.com or call (225) 621-2906.
INTRODUCTION TO PUBLISHER: 6 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Participants will become familiar with and practice using the basic tools of Microsoft Publisher 2016. Learn how to easily create, customize and publish materials such as newsletters, brochures, flyers, etc.
TUESDAY
TAI JI QUAN: MOVING FOR BETTER BALANCE: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Come for Swing and Sway, a therapeutically based Tai Chi class designed to improve strength, balance, mobility and daily functioning. Registration required. Call (225) 621-2906 to register.
RIBBON-CUTTING CEREMONY: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Best Western Plus Executive Residency, 2815 W. La. 30, Gonzales.
DIALOG ON RACE: 6 p.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library. Registration required. (225) 473-8052.
ADULT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A SE Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Tuesdays and Thursdays. (225) 450-1016.
AL-ANON MEETING: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., St. Elizabeth Hospital, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Sister Linda conference room. Free. Call (225) 924-0029 for information. Every Tuesday.
FAMILY MOVIE SPOOKTACULAR: 6 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Featuring "Hocus Pocus." Doors will open at 5:45 p.m. (225) 647-3955.
TEEN OPEN MIC: 6:30 p.m., Dutchtown Branch Library. Singers, songwriters, poets, and musicians, if you have a skill you want to show off, we have a microphone and an audience waiting for you. Bring your talent and 10 minutes of material and express yourself. Listen and play in a supportive setting. Although you must be a teen in grades 6-12 to perform, friends and family are welcome to attend and watch. (225) 673-8699.
WEDNESDAY
TODDLER STORY TIME: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Ascension Parish Library, all branches. For information, visit myapl.org.
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: 11 a.m. to noon, Ascension Parish Library, Galvez, Gonzales and Dutchtown branches. For children ages 3-5. Children attend sessions without an adult to help foster their growing need for independence. For information, visit myapl.org or contact your local library.
BOO! AND THE BADGE: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Hickley M. Waguespack Center, 1201 Maginnis St., Donaldsonville. Featuring fun activities, a spooky haunted house, a sheriff's office display, and lots and lots of candy. For information on how to become a vendor, call (225) 621-8653.
MEETING: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. The Ascension Parish Library Board meeting will take place.
TANGER TRICK-OR-TREAT: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Tanger Outlet, 2100 Tanger Blvd., Gonzales. Come decked out in your costume for Trick-or-Treat Tanger style.
SORRENTO HALLOWEEN FESTIVAL: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Sorrento Community Center, 7471 Main St., Sorrento.
Nov. 1
MARY BIRD PERKINS CANCER CENTER WALKING GROUP: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Jambalaya Park, Gonzales. Connect with other cancer survivors and caregivers by joining the Gonzales Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center walking group. The group meets at Jambalaya Park in Gonzales every Thursday. For more information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
BABY TIME: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales and Dutchtown Branch Libraries. Registration is required. For information, call Gonzales at (225) 647-3955 or Dutchtown at (225) 673-8699. Preschool program.
TAI JI QUAN: MOVING FOR BETTER BALANCE: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Ascension Parish Library, Gonzales branch. Registration required. Call (225) 621-2906 to register.
LIBRARY BOOK CLUB: Noon to 1 p.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library. For information on book club meetings at any location or to see if space is available, visit myapl.org.
ADOLESCENT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Every Monday and Thursday. (225) 450-1016.
TAKING OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY: 5 p.m., Carpenters Chapel, 41181 La. 933, Prairieville. Weight support group meets every Thursday. Weigh-in from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by the meeting. For information, call Sylvia Triche at (225) 313-3180.
LOSS AND GRIEF EDUCATION AND SUPPORT MEETING: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., St. Elizabeth Hospital, Sister Linda conference room, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Facilitated by the Grief Recovery Center. Meets every Thursday. For information, email diane.hodges@steh.com or call (225) 621-2906.
LIBRARY BOOK CLUB: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Dutchtown, Gonzales and Galvez branch libraries. Registration is required. For information, visit myapl.org or call Gonzales at (225) 647-3955, Galvez at (225) 622-3339 or Dutchtown at (225) 673-8699.