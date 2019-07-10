Conway, a new development on La. 44 in Gonzales, showed off its new town square July 3 during its first Stars and Stripes celebration.
The square, a 1-acre park near the entrance to the development, had red, white and blue decorations and was surrounded by food trucks and information booths.
Realtors with CJ Brown were on hand to talk about the development.
Prescott Bailey, area president for Southern Lifestyle Development, the developer of Conway, said the event was held for the community. He said he wants the Conway town square to be a place for holiday and family celebrations. He said organizers are looking into hosting a concert series.
The development sparked some controversy when announced as neighbors voiced concern over traffic congestion. Bailey said developers are working on adding lanes to La. 44 and constructing a roundabout at the entrance to improve traffic flow.