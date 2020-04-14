A year of fundraising capped with a $350,000 donation from the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation, has brought in the $722,000 needed for construction of phase one of an all-abilities baseball field in Gonzales.
May 15 is the scheduled start date for construction of the field, which is a project of Leadership Ascension’s Team of Dreams. Demolition of the existing T-ball field at 564 S. Irma Blvd., between the National Guard and the Council on Aging, will begin April 24.
Construction of phase one of the park, which includes the field and dugouts, is expected to take 90 days. The Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation is building the field; the foundation teams up with communities and organizations across the country to build safe places for at-risk youth. It builds baseball fields, multipurpose parks and adaptive fields for kids with special needs.
Once construction is completed, the City of Gonzales will maintain the facility and oversee league development and play.
Funding for phase one of the project comes from a variety of business and personal donors. The major contributors are:
- Blue Cross Blue Shield, $350,000
- Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation, $150,000
- Ascension Parish Government, $50,000
- BASF, $35,000
- Nutrien, $30,000
- DuPont, $30,000
- Shell Chemical, $7,500
- Pelican State Credit Union, $5,000
- Linde, $5,000
- Nova Chemical, $5,000.
In-kind donations have come from Quality Engineering and Surveying, Domain Architecture, Stuart Construction, Optimize EGS, The Burton Group and Sally and Billy Aguillard of BJM Construction.
Phase two of the project will include construction of concessions building, ADA restrooms, covered bleachers, a grand entryway and scoreboard. To contribute to phase two, use PayPal or email TeamofDreams@gmail.com. To purchase a personalized legacy brick for $75, visit www.fundraisingbrick.com/online-orders/teamofdreams.
The Team of Dreams was a project of the Leadership Ascension Class of 2019. Team members include Gary Barbour, EATEL; Lynette Erlandson, Shell Chemical Geismar; Chris Fontenot, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office; Bridgett Marino, Ascension Parish Government; Erica Page, Pelican State Credit Union; Russievelt Vessel, City of Gonzales; Bradley Ward, Ochsner Health System-Baton Rouge; and Ashley Wooters, BASF.