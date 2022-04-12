Alzheimer's Services of the Capital Area offers support groups for those caring for family members with the disease.
The mission of Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area is to teach, care for, and connect with those in our community affected by Alzheimer’s disease and other memory-related impairments, a news release said.
One of the most effective ways Alzheimer’s Services meets this mission is through providing one of the best resources available for caregivers — caregiver support groups. The goal of support groups is to assist the family caregiver in navigating the disease process and improving quality of life for their loved one through a safe, nonjudgmental gathering of those similarly impacted. Groups provide support for the emotions associated with the stressful job of caregiving, as well as suggestions to cope with the various symptoms and behaviors that may be exhibited.
Alzheimer’s Services offers free support groups both online and in person at various times and locations around the Greater Baton Rouge area. Groups are led by trained facilitators and promote strict confidentiality for members. For the schedule of current support groups, visit alzbr.org or contact Ann at programs2@alzbr.org or (225) 334-7494.
Beginning as an informational meeting in 1983, Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area has since evolved into the local resource providing support and education to the Greater Baton Rouge area and the estimated 20,000 people affected by Alzheimer’s and their families. Alzheimer’s Services provides education and training programs on Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias; support services for the memory-impaired, physicians, and caregivers; a Resource Library; telephone HelpLine; community awareness of the disease; social activities for families and affected individuals; and Charlie’s Place Activity & Respite Centers in Baton Rouge and Gonzales.