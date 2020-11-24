Diamond Dotz greeting cards at the library
Want to add some sparkle to your holiday greeting cards? Visit any of the Ascension Parish Library locations during the month of December to pick up craft packets and join the library on its YouTube channel as library staff create dazzling cards with Diamond Dotz.
Craft packets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis beginning Dec. 1. The packet will include all supplies needed to complete the craft, including Diamond Dotz and stylus. For more information, call the Ascension Parish Library in Gonzales at (225) 647-3955, in Galvez at (225) 622-3339, in Dutchtown at (225) 673-8699, or in Donaldsonville at (225) 473-8052.
Snowflake packet pickups for adults
What’s Christmas without snowflakes? Join the Ascension Parish Library and let your hidden talent be expressed as you enjoy working with various beads. You will create a one-of-a-kind piece, resulting in a lasting memory. Get into the Christmas spirit, and come to any Ascension Parish Library location to get a snowflake ornament packet. Craft packets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis beginning Dec. 7.
Donaldsonville decorating contest
Donaldsonville's Holiday Yard Decorating Contest is coming back. The city and the Donaldsonville Area Chamber of Commerce are encouraging Donaldsonville residents to decorate their house and yard for awards in House and Yard, Yard Only, Most Unique and Best Door Decoration categories. Deadline to register is 4 p.m. Dec. 16. Judging will take place after dark Dec. 18-19.
One People's Choice Award will be given, with voting via Facebook.
To register, call (225) 473-4814 or email dvilleecoc@bellesouth.net or lee@visitdonaldsonville.org.
Donate to Christmas Crusade for Children
Volunteer Ascension is helping to raise money for Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre's Christmas Crusade for Children's program.
The annual event provides toys for children for Christmas.
To donate, visit https://mtyc.co/ug5sxe.
Sherry Denig, executive director for Volunteer Ascension, encourages residents to donate to the longtime program that helps families celebrate the holidays.
Grow with Google virtual seminars
Ascension Parish Library is partnering with Grow with Google to host several free virtual workshops. The last topic in this series is Digital Skills for Everyday Tasks is at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3.
During the virtual workshop, you will discover tools that can help you work and manage your business during this time of uncertainty. You will also get insights on more online and timely resources available to small businesses through Grow with Google.
You can register for this webinar by visiting the library’s new Business Resource Center website at aplbusinessresource.com under Webinars or by calling the Gonzales location at (225) 647-3955. After you register, you will receive an email with information on how to join the webinar.
The Grow with Google partner program helps small businesses grow and succeed online, helps the community learn digital skills and helps to ensure the opportunities created by technology are available to everyone. The Grow with Google partner program is made possible with a Libraries Lead with Digital Skills Grant through Grow with Google and the Public Library Association.
Wreaths Across America
The Ascension Veterans Memorial Park Foundation is taking orders for a wreath to place on the graves of Ascension Parish veterans this Christmas season.
The deadline to order a wreath for veteran graves will be Nov. 30. The program is part of the nationwide Wreaths Across America program to remember and honor deceased veterans during the holidays. The cost of a wreath is $15. Wreaths ordered through the AVMP Foundation can be specifically placed on the graves of Ascension veterans through volunteers or families can pick up the wreaths and place on the graves themselves. Donations are also accepted, which will be used to place a wreath on the grave of any veterans. Wreaths will be available at the Ascension Veterans Memorial Park in Gonzales on Dec. 19. The wreath ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. on Dec. 19.
For information or to order a wreath, visit facebook.com/AscensionVeteransPark, email ascvetspark@gmail.com or contact Tanya Whitney at (256) 656-2124. Orders may also be made online at wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/46996/Overview/.