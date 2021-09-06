The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Aug. 26-Sept. 2:
Aug. 26
Beck, Jack Monroe: 8723 Orchard Lane, La Porte, Texas; Age: 19; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Hamilton, Kene Anje: address unknown, Baton Rouge; Age: 23; simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000
Bueche, Zachary: 17226 Rue Le Norde, Prairieville; Age: 31; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Brasseaux, Jason Mark: 18091 Conthia St., Prairieville; Age: 41; simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, failure to appear-bench warrant
Harris, Eric C.: 1918 W. La. 30, Gonzales; Age: 38; bond revocation, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule III controlled dangerous substance (suboxone), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance
Prembrook, Jonathan: 3142 Antioch St., Paulina; Age: 31; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, resisting an officer, simple burglary
Aug. 27
Babin, Jacob Michael: 14043 Mark St., Gonzales; Age: 34; failure to appear-bench warrant, prohibited acts - drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (alprazolam), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Bolding, Katina M.: 2824 S. Burnside Ave. 1201, Gonzales; Age: 41; failure to return leased movables obtaining by false representation-less than $1000, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Aug. 28
Young, Gabriel T.: 41238 CJ Courtney Road, Gonzales; Age: 19; domestic abuse battery
Shealy, Michael Hoy: 412 N. Alexander Ave., Gonzales; Age: 56; domestic abuse battery
Tilford, Andrea Marie: 209 E. Josephine St., Gonzales; Age: 27; two counts surety, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Williams, Johnnie: 1911 Bradfield Ave., Baton Rouge; Age: 37; two counts surety, failure to appear-bench warrant
Garcia, Brendon Tyler: 11372 W. Paula St., St. Amant; Age: 27; domestic abuse battery-strangulation
Aug. 29
Wilson, Derwin Ansel: 650 N. Ardenwood St., Baton Rouge; Age: 39; criminal trespass/all other domestic abuse battery
Aug. 31
Brewer, Horace Tyrone: 1501 Tony St., Donaldsonville; Age: 43; operating while intoxicated-second, battery of a police officer, resisting a police officer with force or violence, turning movements and required signals, security required, reckless operation
Firmin, Danny Ray: 8229 Brittany Road, Sorrento; Age: 54; aggravated battery
Sept. 1
Oubre Sr., Derwin J.: 18243 Manchac Place Drive, Prairieville; Age: 62; unlawful refusal to submit to chemical test-prior offenses, registration/commercial vehicles/expired plate, traffic-control signals, driving on right side of road-exceptions, operating while intoxicated-third, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior
Caballero, Deshea Marie: 39291 La. 22, Darrow; Age: 33; operating vehicle while license is suspended, aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, inciting to riot, reckless operation, aggravated second-degree battery
Williby Jr., Alvin: 1615 King Drive, New Orleans; Age: 38; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, simple battery
Anderson, Quinton: 303 W. Second St., Donaldsonville; Age: 27; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (oxycodone), prohibited acts- drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids
Sept. 2
Oxford, Regina: 15325 Mossystone Drive, Prairieville; Age: 48; cruelty to juveniles, domestic abuse battery; child endangerment