The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish jail May 16-23:
May 16
Netterville, Landon Nicholas: 23, 12395 Thomassie Road Road, St. Amant, state probation violation, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Kinchen Sr., Daniel L.: 57, 3455 Westervelt Drive, Baton Rouge, felony residential contractor fraud.
Kilgore, Sarah C.: 36, 1030 E. Palmview St., Gonzales, bond revocation, misdemeanor theft.
Hodge, Steven: 29, 41063 Cannon Road, 1402, Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Allen Sr., Kenley Roshard: 25, 3350 La. 1 S., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court.
Martin, Seth Michael: 40, 14167 Anna Road, Gonzales, theft of a motor vehicle, illegal possession of stolen things, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, parole violation.
Gauthier, Stacie Lee: 46, 45117 Sterling Road, St. Amant, failure to appear in court.
May 17
Ward, Povial: 28, 41063 Cannon Road, 2202, Gonzales, three counts of failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, owner to secure registration, operating vehicle while license is suspended.
Casso, Cori Clayton: 42, 18329 Magnolia Oaks Drive, Prairieville, aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, riding on roadways and bicycle paths, resisting an officer, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct.
Leboeuf, Lakin: 29, 10513 Buddy Gore Road, Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.
Parr, Kaylyn: 24, 426 Ave. B, Port Allen, misdemeanor theft, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription, two counts of possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Matthews, Brian: 31, 1630 N. 49th St., Baton Rouge, violations of protective orders.
Plaisance, Reese Michael: 30, 11201 Triche Road, Gonzales, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, second degree murder.
Messer, Jason P.: 38, 6358 Fordouche Road, Fordouche, probation violation parish, violations of protective orders.
Brumfield, Bryant Keith: 50, 17505 Old Jefferson Highway, 801, Prairieville, criminal trespass/all other offenses, felony theft.
Blair, Joshua Ian: 39, 332 Bedford Drive, Baton Rouge, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, monetary instrument abuse, unlawful possession of fraudulent documents for identification purposes.
Bridges, Casey: 39, 15254 E. Bayou Road, Prairieville, resisting an officer, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of fraudulent documents for identification purposes, felony identity theft.
Millien, Micah Aaron: 28, 43258 Norwood Road, Prairieville, illegal possession of stolen things.
May 18
Krempa, Joseph: 35, 9104 Pertius Road, St. Amant, operating vehicle while license is suspended, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Willis Jr., James Darrian: 19, 40206 Coontrap Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Dickson Jr., James R.: 37, 40330 Coldwater Landing Ave., Gonzales, four counts of misdemeanor theft.
Simpson, Laddie Bryan: 28, address unavailable, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, monetary instrument abuse.
Arceneaux, Aaron Paul: 37, 12432 Beco Road, St. Amant, domestic abuse battery.
Green, Jacoby: 19, 3166 Mount Bethel Lane, Donaldsonville, headlamps on motor vehicles/motorcycles and motor-driven cycles, four counts of failure to appear in court.
Garcia, Porfirio Rene: 31, 11672 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, unlawful possession of fraudulent documents for identification purposes, driver must be licensed, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Jones, Chavez: 33, 35215 Julie Drive, failure to appear in court.
May 19
Braud, Nathan Charles: 49, 12075 Peter Bourgeois Road, St. Amant, probation violation parish, simple battery.
Gibbs, Christopher L.: 36, 1210 Bryant St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court
Jones, Joshua Jared: 30, 1744 Stancola St., Baton Rouge, misdemeanor theft.
Woods, Chad Ryan: 38, 1719 Jasper Ave., Baton Rouge, two counts of Failure to Appear in court.
Bertinot, Amber Marie: 35, 36172 Ridge Road, Prairieville, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, misdemeanor.
Sims, Jeffery Wayne: 47, 194 Grisaffe Lane, Belle Rose, bond revocation, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, misdemeanor theft.
Lacaze, Donald Joseph: 65, 14122 Forrest Heights Subdivision Road, Gonzales, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, misdemeanor theft.
Braxton, Rodney P.: 58, 5039 Galaxy Blvd., Darrow, operating while intoxicated.
May 20
Scivicque, Kayla Rae: 34, 14093 La. 621, Gonzales, two counts of failure to appear in court, misdemeanor theft.
Fairchild, Ronald B.: 54, 13424 Doel Mayers Road, Gonzales, two counts of hit-and-run driving, careless operation, operating while intoxicated, careless operation.
Nicholas, Monchel Ann: 32, 4138 S. Commerce Ave. No. 2, Gonzales, home invasion
Dickens, Jayd Lee: 25, 228 Raiders Road, Ville Platte, probation violation, resisting an officer, criminal trespass/all other offenses.
Coleman, Larry: 28, 2133 S. Darla St., Gonzales, simple burglary/vehicle.
Williams, Freddie: 41, 39037 Venus Ave., Darrow, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Pitre, Conner James: 28, 39054 Babin Road, Gonzales, felony simple criminal damage to property, felony illegal possession of stolen things, fugitive /other Louisiana jurisdiction failure to appear in court, no proof of motorcycle endorsement, no motor vehicle insurance, careless operation, stop signs and yield signs, negligent injuring.
Lea, Brandon Michael: 25, 40510 Thais St., Prairieville, resisting an officer, misdemeanor theft.
Johnson Jr., Mark: 2223 Sagona Road, Donaldsonville, bond revocation, owner to secure registration, security required, proper equipment required on vehicles; display of plate, operating vehicle while license is suspended, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids.
Boyd, Harry: 67, 2824 S. Burnside Ave., Gonzales, disturbing the peace /drunkenness.
Bertinot, Amber Marie: 35, 36172 Ridge Road, Prairieville, bond revocation, misdemeanor theft.
Sanchez, Heather Nicole: 33, 14370 Mecca Road, French Settlement, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, misdemeanor theft.
May 21
Smiles, Ashton A.: 30, 18014 Autumn View Drive, Prairieville, violations of protective orders.
Harelson III, Webb Leonard: 32, 42284 Bayou Narcisse Road, 10, Gonzales, violations of protective orders, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain, threatening a public official/ penalties/definitions, terrorizing.
Jones, Madonna Ann: 49, Alaska St., 20C, Baton Rouge, felony theft.
Gray, Tynea: 20, 126 Azalea Drive, Donaldsonville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Roddy, Preston James: 36, 45092 Huntington Drive, St. Amant, two counts of violations of protective orders.
Deslatte, Larry W.: 72, 13209 Babin Road, Gonzales, felony domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
Warren, Benny: 44, 45489 Travis Road, St. Amant, domestic abuse battery.
Mahurin, Jonah Wiley: 22, 14015 Forrest Heights Subdivision Road, Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Pizzolato Jr., Daryl: 50, 18353 Donna St., Prairieville, fugitive-other state jurisdiction, operating vehicle while license is suspended, hit-and-run driving.
May 22
Penalber, Ashley Lynn: 31, 16950 Gunboat Circle, Maurepas, domestic abuse battery.
Babin, Tregg A.: 51, 14071 Gary Babin Road, St. Amant, felony theft of a motor vehicle.
Naylor, James Allen: 25, 2420 W. Orice Roth Road, Gonzales, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, simple assault.
Comeaux, Joshua Joseph: 34, 412 Lessard St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court, simple criminal damage to property, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/ disorderly conduct, simple assault.
Singleton, Jokeisha: 19, 7325 Caprice Drive, Baton Rouge, misdemeanor theft.
Harris, Katrina: 31, 10666 Scotland Ave, Scotlandville, aggravated assault.
Bergeron, Terrence M.: 29, 817 Railroad Ave., Donaldsonville, theft of a motor vehicle.
Aguillard, Lauren C.: 34, 11959 Nicholson Drive, Apt. 11107, Baton Rouge, operating a vehicle while intoxicated/child endangerment law, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, driving on right side of road/exceptions.
Thomas, Demetria L.: 38, Catalpa St., Donaldsonville, two counts of failure to appear in court, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, illegal possession of stolen things less.