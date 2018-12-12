St. Amant Primary School Assistant Principal Marguerite Guillot has been chosen to take over in January as principal of Bullion Primary School, which is under construction in Prairieville.
"Marguerite has school leadership in her blood. She has done a fantastic job as an assistant principal, and I know she is going to do a great job for the Bullion Primary Bear Cubs," Superintendent David Alexander said.
Raised in Ascension Parish, both of Guillot's parents worked a combined 70 years as teachers, an administrator and a coach in the school district.
A graduate of East Ascension High School, Guillot earned a bachelor's degree in elementary education from Louisiana Tech University and a master's degree in educational leadership from Southeastern Louisiana University.
Fourteen years ago, Guillot began her career as a teacher at Oak Grove Primary. She also taught at Prairieville Middle before becoming the school's assistant principal in 2012. She has served in her position as assistant principal of St. Amant Primary since 2014.
"I am excited to move back to the community where I began my career and where I have lived my whole life," Guillot said. "It will be a sad day when I leave St. Amant Primary because the staff and students are part of who I have become as a leader, but I am looking forward to being part of the Bullion Primary history."
She and her husband, Ben Guillot, have two children, Andrew and Elizabeth.