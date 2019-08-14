Byron Hill, 37, said he has the law enforcement experience necessary to be the next Ascension Parish Sheriff.
Hill, in a campaign announcement, said he is the best choice for the position "because I am not a career politician, but rather a law enforcement professional."
He began his military career in 1999 by enlisting in the Louisiana Army National Guard. He served nearly 20 years. "I have been all over the world serving my country: Germany, Afghanistan, Qatar, Kuwait, Honduras and Haiti. This worldly experience will help bring fresh new ideas to the Sheriff's Office."
Hill, a Republican, said he is passionate about law enforcement. He served with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office for 10 years, including time as a uniform patrolman, in criminal investigations and work on both property and violent crimes. "Through investigating and solving crimes for the citizens of this parish, I believe I made a real difference in the safety of the community and would be honored to do so again as your next sheriff," he said.
"When elected sheriff, I will hold myself, my deputies and all staff at the department to the highest ethical standards," Hill said. He pledged to provide consistent, proactive leadership to improve the function and morale of the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, which will improve the safety of the community and consistency in enforcement of the laws.
All crimes will be investigated and adjudicated with fair and equal justice, without regard to family ties, connections or ethnicity, he said. "The department under my administration will be committed to protecting your family and your property as our first priority."
I believe, together, implementing these principles I've outlined, we can bring about the change this parish desperately needs," he said.