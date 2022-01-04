On Dec. 13, Civil Air Patrol’s Capital City Composite Squadron held its Christmas celebration which included the presentation of several awards.
CAP’s Achievement Award was presented to Cadet Master Sgt. Kyle Matthew Schrepfer for his actions at a recently completed search and rescue exercise, a news release said. The award citation stated that Schrepfer had demonstrated professionalism and enthusiasm at a recent search and rescue exercise while serving as mission staff assistant to the mission safety officer. The award was presented by the squadron’s commanding officer, 1st. Lt. Barry Hugghins.
The squadron’s Cadet Member of the Year award was presented to Cadet Senior Master Sgt. Cullen Chaney. The accompanying citation stated, in part, that Chaney has shown "great dedication to the cadet program over the past year," that he has shown "great leadership and dedication to the squadron," and that he has attended every meeting (that his schedule allowed). It also noted that he was appointed to the position of flight sergeant as soon as he was promoted to staff sergeant. The recipient of the award is determined by a vote of all squadron cadets and presented by the squadron’s commander, Hugghins.
The squadron’s Senior Member of the Year award was presented to its commander, Hugghins by Squadron Administrative Officer 1st Lt. John Kojeski. This award is based upon a vote of all senior members.
A citation accompanying the award read, in part, “1st Lt. Barry Hugghins is cited for commendable service as squadron commander and is selected as Senior Member of the Year. Hugghins was appointed commander of the squadron subsequent to the untimely loss of two of the squadron members in an accident. The accident involved the previous squadron commander whose injuries led to his resignation as Commander.
"Hugghins stepped up and, with minimum experience in commanding a squadron, volunteered to serve as its commander," the citation said. "Through his time as commander to date, Hugghins has worked to continue growing the squadron’s Cadet Program, seeing the program grow to double digits for the first time in years. He has worked to coordinate much-needed improvements to the Squadron facility, worked with other community organizations to drive recruitment efforts, started to re-establish the relationship between the squadron and the LSU Air Force ROTC detachment, and has worked to establish additional fundraising efforts to improve the financial state of the Squadron.”
Established in 1941, Civil Air Patrol is the official auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force and as such is a member of its Total Force. In its auxiliary role, CAP operates a fleet of 560 single-engine Cessna aircraft and more than 2,100 small unmanned aircraft systems and performs about 90% of all search and rescue operations within the contiguous United States as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center.