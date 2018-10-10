The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish jail on Sept. 28-Oct. 4:
Sept. 28
Powe, Deontre Devon: 19, 15 W. 11th St., Donaldsonville, disturbing the peace/simple assault, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Mumphrey, Shaquill: 18, 811 Lessard St., Donaldsonville, disturbing the peace/simple assault, felony aggravated assault with a firearm, carrying a firearm, or dangerous weapon on school property, at school-sponsored functions or firearm-free zone, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Kenzie, Adrian W.: 31, 813 Church St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court.
Dumas, Ronald: 21, 13015 Maple St., Vacherie, video voyeurism/penalties.
Allridge, Elroy O.: 29, 2245 College Drive, 84, Baton Rouge, simple assault, aggravated battery, home invasion.
Hammond Jr., Bryan: 22, 4246 La. 75, Darrow, failure to appear in court, possession of marijuana.
Roubique, Nicholas: 37, 14390 La. 44, B, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, violations of registration provisions, operating vehicle while license is suspended, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, no motor vehicle insurance, illegal possession of stolen things.
Lenard, Russell: 53, 125 Wayne St., Ponchatoula, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance.
Templet, Randy Paul: 45, 12171 Roddy Road, Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.
Schexnayder, Glenn P.: 50, 9114 W. La. 936, St. Amant, domestic abuse battery.
Villeneuve, Cole J.: 24, 42197 Bayou Narcisse Road, Gonzales, telephone communications/improper language/harassment.
Sims, Jeffery Wayne: 46, 194 Grisaffe Lane, Belle Rose, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Johnson, Terrance Louis: 26, 1318 McKinley Aly, Donaldsonville, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, aggravated battery.
Sept. 29
Jenkins, James L.: 52, 41454 Carolyn K Drive, Prairieville, hit-and-run driving, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, stop signs and yield signs, operating while intoxicated.
Palacios-Medina, Pedro: 30, 1115 Muriel Ave., Baton Rouge, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, view outward or inward through windshield or windows/obscuring prohibited, turning movements and required signals, driving on right side of road/exceptions, driver must be licensed, operating a vehicle without lawful presence in the united states.
Michel, Kevin Wayne: 46, 41036 Marchand Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, operating vehicle while license is suspended, careless operation.
Flores, Pedro G.: 31, 1948 Zac La Belle Drive, Harvey, hold for other agency, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, turning movements and required signals, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Nash, Cornell: 45, 1153 Cornerview Road, Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.
Sims, Jeffery Wayne: 46, 194 Grisaffe Lane, Belle Rose, bond revocation, two counts misdemeanor theft, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Tallant, Sean Claude: 36, 40177 Black Bayou Extension, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, operating vehicle while license is suspended, vehicle license required.
Chatman, Otis R.: 58, 506 W. Fifth St., Donaldsonville, state probation violation, failure to appear in court, misdemeanor theft.
Cortina, Genavo: 43, 1600 N. La. 190, Covington, domestic abuse battery.
Sept. 30
Richard, Fredericka: 45, 6645 Harry Drive, Baton Rouge, felony theft, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, misdemeanor theft.
Jackson, Jamarcus Jamie: 24, 6875 Harry Drive, Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, misdemeanor theft.
Melancon, Daniel Paul: 33, 41149 La. 42, Prairieville, simple criminal damage to property, failure to appear in court, possession of marijuana.
Davis, Dervin: 35, 2175 Alexander St., Lutcher, operating while intoxicated, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, driving on roadway laned for traffic.
Kroll, Matthew Michael : 26, 13381 Pamela Road, Gonzales, six counts of failure to appear in court, animal owner responsibilities.
Roussel, Ethan J.: 29, 1126 N. Airline Highway, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, two counts fugitive other state/jurisdiction, misdemeanor theft.
Baker, Andrew G.: 29, 36626 Plantation Blvd., Prairieville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Cox Jr., Gregory Yves: 26, 13153 Nig Mire Lane, Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.
Singleton, Gene C.: 53, 3120 Mount Bethel Lane, Donaldsonville, four counts of failure to appear in court.
Joubert, Robert: 36, 111 Richard St., Elton, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Lewis, Gregory T.: 46, 8360 Railroad St., Sorrento, domestic abuse battery.
Patry, Darilyn M.: 53, 7435 S. La. 308, Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court.
Oct. 1
Thomas, Renard Murphy: 28, 10756 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Godwin, Cherie Angelle: 23, 9478 Margot St., Denham Springs, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Cary, Matthew Donald: 30, 14740 Florida Blvd., Lot 40, Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court, telephone communications/improper language/harassment.
Harrell, Jermoin K.: 28, 11211 Emile Jackson Road, Gonzales, simple battery.
Shaw, Brandon Nicholas: 23, 1224 Pailet St., Harvey, surety, failure to appear in court.
Beckman, Raymond Andrew: 33, 10253 T Boy Road, St. Amant, simple criminal damage to property, felony theft.
Spires Jr., Marshel Daniel: 51, 17281 Lake St., Prairieville, domestic abuse battery.
Stevenson, Linda F.: 52, 512 Nicholls St., Donaldsonville, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Victor, David C.: 42, 248 Reynaud Drive, Donaldsonville, violations of protective orders.
Oct. 2
Forcell, Erica: 19, 1813 America St., Donaldsonville, two counts of failure to appear in court, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, criminal trespass/all other offenses, simple criminal damage to property.
Kojis, Mary: 31, 14854 Currency Drive, Baton Rouge, use of certain wireless telecommunications devices for text messaging prohibited, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, careless operation, vehicular negligent injuring, operating while intoxicated.
Watts, Paulette R.: 45, 2824 Burnside Ave., 301, Gonzales, cruelty to the infirmed.
Dunn, Andre: 25, 505 Vatican Drive, Donaldsonville, criminal conspiracy, unlawfully prescribing, distributing, dispensing, or assisting in illegally obtaining controlled dangerous substance.
McAllister, William Dale: 62, 37313 La. 74, 79, Geismar, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
Bailey, Lori N.: 40, 233 HT Lee Lane, Amite, probation violation.
Holmes, Terrence Jermaine: 28, 146 Jones St., Napoleonville, battery of a dating partner, child endangerment/prohibited acts Schedule II.
Broussard, Mark Kelly: 35, 18216 Van Broussard Road, Prairieville, cruelty to juveniles.
Gauthier, Michael: 34, 14185 Adam Arceneaux Drive, Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Stevenson, Linda F.: 52, 512 Nicholls St., Donaldsonville, bond revocation, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Oct. 3
Stevenson, Rondell R.: 22, 512 Barcelona Drive, Donaldsonville, telephone communications/improper language/harassment, battery of a dating partner.
Zeretzke, Alexander: 32, 17346 La. 933, Prairieville, battery of a dating partner.
Schonberg Jr., Ralph Hilton Joseph: 33, address unavailable, Donaldsonville, two counts of failure to appear in court, aggravated second-degree battery.
Morel, Harold E.: 55, 13023 Arthur Lambert Road, St. Amant, simple criminal damage to property.
Scieneaux, Cavell: 31, 3113 Mount Bethel Lane, Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court.
Horne, Festus L.: 38, 18746 Old Jefferson, Baton Rouge, operating while intoxicated, careless operation.
Lucas, Jynell: 30, 3890 Leno St., Vacherie, failure to appear in court, operating vehicle while license is suspended, registration/commercial vehicles/expired plate, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Dennis, Deja: 22, 1215 St. Vincent St., Donaldsonville, resisting an officer, simple criminal damage to property.
Villar, Kenneth J.: 60, 1114 E. Sybil Ave., Gonzales, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
Burnett, George H.: 66, 8169 La. 44, Gonzales, turning movements and required signals, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Marshall, David A.: 32, 15355 Forest Oak Road, Prairieville, failure to appear in court, violations of protective orders, felony domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
Oct. 4
Roberson, Presley: 25, 17108 Kinchen Road, Livingston, possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, aggravated battery.
James, Sabrina R.: 34, 419 E. Roosevelt St., Gonzales, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
Thompson, James Andrew: 34, 1114 Bonnie St., Gonzales, two counts of possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.