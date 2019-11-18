GONZALES — The editor of a local website agreed Monday to permanently take down a story purporting to have a recording of onetime Ascension Parish President candidate Murphy Painter talking about the alleged cover-up of child rapes.
The story was published online Oct. 18 and Painter, who ran second in the Oct. 12 primary, three days later withdrew from the runoff against eventual winner Clint Cointment.
A grand jury later found no evidence of a cover-up.
Painter sued the website, the Pelican Post, and its editor-in-chief, Wade Petite, earlier this month in state district court and asked for a court to order that Petite stop publishing the story online.
On Monday, Wade Petite agreed to take the story down after testy legal argument with Painter's attorney, Kim Segura Landry, and her questioning of him and Painter.
After meeting privately with 23rd Judicial District Judge Alvin Turner Jr. in his chambers, Petite emerged with Landry and appeared to have agreed to take the story down as a stipulation, but he then withdrew that offer when Landry questioned whether Petite could legally represent the news website corporation, Pelican Post New LLC, for the stipulation.
"How about this, judge? The deal's off," Petite could be heard telling Turner during a sidebar with Landry.
Petite, who formerly practiced in Louisiana as a lawyer, represented himself before the court as an individual, known as being "in proper person," and not as a lawyer, which is an officer of the court.
Petite is also one of the website corporation's managing members along with his wife but to satisfy Landry's concerns he later stated on the record that he was also authorized to speak for the corporation before the court.
An order formalizing the permanent order to take down the story is pending.
Before that happened, under questioning, Landry delved into the source of the recording that appeared on the Pelican Post, how it was made and who else may have copies of it or any other recordings of Painter.
Petite said he turned over a thumb drive, a kind of electronic storage device, of more than one recording of Painter to Ascension prosecutors for their grand jury inquiry but had destroyed or thrown away any other copies of recordings of Painter that he had.
Petite also acknowledged he did not make the recording posted on his website nor edited the full recording from which the published excerpt was created.
He said the thumb drive with the recordings was "delivered to my home."
Petite, under questioning from Landry, refused to identify the source of the recordings or who many have edited them on his behalf.
Landry also pressed Petite on his own story that ran with the excerpted recording and those in other media accounts that linked the excerpt to interviews Petite said he did with Painter in 2015 and 2017.
But Petite would not speak to the accuracy of those accounts or whether his own story indicated the excerpted recording came from a July 2017 interview referenced in the Pelican Post story.
Painter has accused Petite of knowingly publishing misleadingly edited comments so they sounded as if Painter were admitting to the criminal cover-up of child rapes while he was still in local law enforcement.
The suit adds that Petite published the comments and the companion story to help Cointment in the parish president's race, even after prosecutors had received the recording excerpt months earlier and declined to pursue a case against Painter.
Landry told the court that a subpoena has been issued to the 23rd Judicial District Attorney Ricky Babin's Office for the recordings Petite turned over but she had not received them yet. She said the D.A.'s office has indicated the recordings would be turned over.