The River Region Art Association will open its holiday Santa Shop on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its Gonzales gallery.
This is a "Sneak Peek" of the decor, ornaments, gifts, purses, small terrariums, lots of sparkly jewelry, small and large paintings that are ready for Ascension Parish residents and their friends to shop.
Coffee and sweets will be available during the day for leisurely shopping and visiting. If children are accompanied by a parent, they will be engaged in a Christmas-making activity.
River Region Art Association is the oldest art gallery in the area providing reasonably priced paintings and decorative art, classes for adults and children and summer art programs for area residents.