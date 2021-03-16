Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Urology has welcomed Dr. Jason Bridges to its team.
Bridges, a board certified urologist, is trained in the treatment of the urinary tract for men and women, as well as the male reproductive system, according to a news release.
Bridges provides comprehensive solutions for urinary incontinence and overactive bladder, as well as options for minimally invasive procedures including laparoscopic surgery and robotic surgery options, the release said.
He received an undergraduate degree in kinesiology from Rice University in Houston, where he was a varsity player in track and field and basketball. He went on to receive his medical degree and, later, completed his urology residency training from the University of Mississippi School of Medicine in Jackson, Mississippi. He is experienced in traditional, minimally invasive and robotic surgeries.
When not practicing medicine, Bridges enjoys playing and watching sports. He is a fan of the New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans. He also enjoys running and traveling to visit friends.
Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Urologist also offers minimally invasive procedures for benign prostate enlargement, nephrectomy, kidney stone treatment and pelvic floor reconstruction.
Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Urology is located 1014 West St. Clare Blvd., Suite 3000, in Gonzales.
Bridges is also part of the Our Lady of the Lake Robotic Surgery Institute. To learn more about robotic surgery, visit ololrmc.com/robotics.