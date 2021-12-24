McNeese State University conferred degrees on 573 graduates during two ceremonies for the university’s 157th commencement Dec. 10, in Burton Coliseum.

Graduates are:

CENTRAL: Kelsey Couvillion Wheat, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

DENHAM SPRINGS: Payton Leigh Dodds, Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication; Kelly Cazes Smith, Bachelor of Science in Management

ETHEL: Marlon Trevon Hawkins, Master of Science in Criminal Justice

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox

Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today.

LIVINGSTON: Ashley Alyssa Schenk, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

NATALBANY: Zotarealil Aneese James, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

PRAIRIEVILLE: Madason Guitreau, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Sciences; Joshua Matthews, Bachelor of Science in Management

ROSELAND: Torlexia Cherez Williams, Bachelor of General Studies

WALKER: Victoria Ashleigh Priest, Associate of General Studies

View comments