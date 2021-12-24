McNeese State University conferred degrees on 573 graduates during two ceremonies for the university’s 157th commencement Dec. 10, in Burton Coliseum.
Graduates are:
CENTRAL: Kelsey Couvillion Wheat, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
DENHAM SPRINGS: Payton Leigh Dodds, Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication; Kelly Cazes Smith, Bachelor of Science in Management
ETHEL: Marlon Trevon Hawkins, Master of Science in Criminal Justice
LIVINGSTON: Ashley Alyssa Schenk, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
NATALBANY: Zotarealil Aneese James, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
PRAIRIEVILLE: Madason Guitreau, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Sciences; Joshua Matthews, Bachelor of Science in Management
ROSELAND: Torlexia Cherez Williams, Bachelor of General Studies
WALKER: Victoria Ashleigh Priest, Associate of General Studies