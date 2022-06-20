Louisiana Christian University has announced the students who earned placement on the dean’s and president’s lists for the spring 2022 semester.

The dean’s list includes students who have earned a minimum of 12 hours in the designated semester with a minimum grade-point average of 3.5 and no grade below a C.

The following students made the dean’s list :

East Baton Rouge Parish

Cameron Brown, of Greenwell Springs

Luke Norton, of Baton Rouge

Lexi Rachal, of Baton Rouge

Laureal Richard, of Zachary

East Feliciana Parish

D’Mario Weathersby, of Clinton

West Feliciana Parish

Beau Comeaux, of St. Francisville

Livingston Parish

Morgan Blades, of Livingston

Emma Hunt, of Denham Springs

Megan Maher, of Walker

Nicholas Moreau, of Denham Springs

Colten Newsom, of Livingston

Ascension Parish

Collin Stinson, of Gonzales

The following students have earned placement on the president’s list for the spring 2022 semester, which includes students who have earned a minimum of 12 hours in the designated semester with a 4.0 minimum GPA.

East Baton Rouge Parish

Laura Aime, of Baton Rouge

Phoebe Lim, of Baton Rouge

Madeline Pennington, of Pride

Livingston Parish

Anndee Barr, of Denham Springs

Salvador Palermo III, of Walker