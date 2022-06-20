Louisiana Christian University has announced the students who earned placement on the dean’s and president’s lists for the spring 2022 semester.
The dean’s list includes students who have earned a minimum of 12 hours in the designated semester with a minimum grade-point average of 3.5 and no grade below a C.
The following students made the dean’s list :
East Baton Rouge Parish
Cameron Brown, of Greenwell Springs
Luke Norton, of Baton Rouge
Lexi Rachal, of Baton Rouge
Laureal Richard, of Zachary
East Feliciana Parish
D’Mario Weathersby, of Clinton
West Feliciana Parish
Beau Comeaux, of St. Francisville
Livingston Parish
Morgan Blades, of Livingston
Emma Hunt, of Denham Springs
Megan Maher, of Walker
Nicholas Moreau, of Denham Springs
Colten Newsom, of Livingston
Ascension Parish
Collin Stinson, of Gonzales
The following students have earned placement on the president’s list for the spring 2022 semester, which includes students who have earned a minimum of 12 hours in the designated semester with a 4.0 minimum GPA.
East Baton Rouge Parish
Laura Aime, of Baton Rouge
Phoebe Lim, of Baton Rouge
Madeline Pennington, of Pride
Livingston Parish
Anndee Barr, of Denham Springs
Salvador Palermo III, of Walker