La. 930 to close for drainage improvements
Ascension Parish Department of Public Works has announced that La. 930 north of Parker Road will close for drainage and sewer improvements. The road will close Monday and work is expected to be completed by Friday.
Residents can detour to La. 42 to the north, and on Parker and Henry Roads to the south.
East Ascension plans mattress sale
A mattress sale fundraiser for East Ascension High School will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, in the school gym, 612 E. Worthey Road, Gonzales.
More than 28 name-brand models will be available for customers to try. The beds come in all sizes, are new, made to order, have factory warranties and are priced lower than retail, a news release said.
Pillows, sheets, frames and adjustable power bases will also be available. Every purchase benefits the students and programs at East Ascension High School. Delivery and financing options are available.
At the library
Check out these Ascension Parish Library programs:
CANARY ISLAND HERITAGE: Stephen Estopinal, a descendant of the Canary Islanders who settled in Louisiana in the late 18th century, will discuss the ties to Spanish colonial Louisiana at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Donaldsonville branch of the Ascension Parish Library, 500 Mississippi St. Following his presentation, Estopinal will do a book signing on historical fiction novels he has written about the Canary Islanders. To register, call the library at (225) 473-8052.
EXPLORE CIRCUITRY: Children in second grade and up will have an opportunity to create machines with LittleBits components at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Dutchtown branch of the Ascension Parish Library, 13278 La. 73, Geismar. Younger children may need assistance from a parent or older sibling. The swappable LittleBits circuit boards must stay at the library for future programs, so participants are encouraged to take photos of their creations. For information, call the Dutchtown library at (225) 673-8699.
LIBRARY ON A ROLL: Ascension Parish Library’s outreach vehicle brings a wide variety of books, movies and other materials to convenient locations. Stops open to the public this month are:
Oak Grove Community Center, 37433 La. 42, 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 19
Tureau’s Grocery Store, 44463 La. 431, St. Amant, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sept. 20
Darrow Community Center, 37112 Martin Luther King St., 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 20
Keystone of Galvez Park on Timberstone Drive, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 24
St. Amant Park, 45404 Stringer Bridge Road, 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 24
Rouses Market-Duplessis, 14635 Airline Highway, Gonzales, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 26
The Church in Donaldsonville, 613 W. Seventh St., 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 26
Donaldsonville Senior Apartments, 425 Memorial Drive, 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 27
Lemanville Park, 3131 La. 18, Donaldsonville, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 27.
The schedule is subject to change. For information, call the library at (225) 647-8924.