On a 23-game winning streak with two regular season games left (as of press time), the St. Amant Gators softball team is playing its best ball.
The Gators (25-2) have not lost a game since Feb. 26, went 4-0 en route to another district championship and are ranked second in the 5A power rankings. They outscored their district opponents 45-0. When asked what game stands out in the winning streak, Gator coach Amy Pitre had a simple answer: “the next one.”
The Gators present with a powerful lineup led by the all-time home run leader in Addison Jackson. The junior has 20 home runs on the season and her career total is at 41, passing former star player, Starla Guffey. Jackson pitches as well and has 23 victories with a 0.921 ERA and over 270 strikeouts recorded.
“I knew AJ was a special hitter as a freshman. She has gotten smarter each season, she understands the strike zone. Breaking the record was something I saw coming, and it isn’t by accident. She works extremely hard," Pitre said.
Several other players have been instrumental in the success this season: a young core of players including junior Alix Franklin, sophomore Mary Beth Zeller and veteran Carmen Dixon. “Honestly all of the players have stepped up. We are young; we have two juniors starting in positions they have never played,” Pitre said.
The Gators are no stranger to winning state championships, the last coming in 2019 (3-1 over Barbe) and a total of six and five in a row from 2002-2006. The Gators lost in the quarters in 2021 to Pineville. District 5A is loaded with contenders and the Lady Gators know it will be a tough playoff bracket.
"I think that 5A has been tough as I have ever seen. I believe we more contenders for the title than we have had in a long time,” Pitre said.
As powerful as the lineup is, pitching and defense will be key. “Our pitching will give us a chance to win games, it has been amazing with an ERA under one. Our defense just focuses on allowing only three outs in an inning, no extra outs,” Pitre said.
Playoffs begin on April 19 with an eye on the state softball tourney on April 29. The goal is simple.
“We work all year to play our best ball in April. If we are playing our best and having our best practices, that’s OK. We are at the point in the season where we can’t bandage the problems, they should have been fixed already,” Pitre said.
The softball Gators are locked in and ready for a run. The only thing that matters is the next game up — that is for sure.