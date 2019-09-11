Dutchtown High School Griffins' offense blasts to 41-7 football victory
The Dutchtown High School football team had some difficulties putting points on the board in 2018; this season seems a little different. The Griffins ran past Northshore 41-7 in Slidell on Sept. 6, starting the season 1-0.
“The biggest difference from last year is the experience we gained due to injuries," coach Guy Mistretta said. "A ton of guys got playing time early, and they are much more prepared."
Running back Dylan Sampson had 169 rushing yards and four touchdowns. His running mate Blayden Louis added 59 yards and a touchdown.
The Griffins offensive line paved the way for 361 yards on the ground. “We started four seniors on the offensive line, and have two really good running backs," Mistretta said. "We are getting steady play from our quarterbacks, even though we are playing multiple guys." The Griffins rotated Brayden Fritsche, Stephen Winfield and Logan Scott. Fritsche finished with 89 yards passing and Winfield had 31 yards rushing and a touchdown.
The Griffin defense has turned in back-to-back solid performances allowing 7 points in the jamboree and in Week 1. “Defensively, we have a chance to be very solid if we can become more consistent over the next few weeks," Mistretta said. "We want to develop an aggressive and physical style of play, we are still working on that identity."
The Griffin special teams were a strong unit last season, and that looks to be the same in 2019. “Our kicking game can be very special with three above-average specialists and several weapons in the return game," Mistretta said.
The Griffins will host McMain at 7 p.m. Friday at Griffin Field in Geismar.
“It’s only one game, but we are excited about the possibilities of this team," Mistretta said. "They are really a fun group to coach, and they have a great attitude and team chemistry."
Sept. 13 games
- Dutchtown (1-0) hosts McMain
- St Amant (0-1) hosts East Jefferson
- East Ascension (1-0) at Haughton
- Donaldsonville (0-1) at Port Allen
- Ascension Christian (0-1) at Ben Franklin
- Ascension Catholic (1-0) hosts Riverside