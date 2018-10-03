On Friday night, senior Skye Lemay was crowned homecoming queen at St. Amant's 2018 festivities, which led to a night of dancing on Saturday.
What made the crowning a bit different from others in the area is that Skye has Down syndrome. She has served as the cheerleader manager all four years of high school. She attends dances, even without a date if she has to, because she loves to dance, her mother Tammy Hodack said.
Delaney Inabet, a fellow senior cheerleader, nominated Skye for the court. "We were in Florida when the nominations were made," Hodack said.
She said Delaney's mother called to let them know about the nomination. "We were excited about that," Hodack said.
Skye has been involved with homecoming festivities in the past because the "cheerleaders are always involved in the parade," Hodack said. However this year, as a member of the court, she rode in a car in the parade.
On Friday night, her mother and stepfather, Todd Charleville, walked her out as the court was announced. Skye said she was happy when her name was called as queen. She jumped and ran around after the announcement, and receiving the crown was a highlight of the night, she said.
She wore a silver dress to the dance on Saturday night and "danced with lots of people," her mother said. She also took lots of photos with friends and loved people coming up to talk with her, Hodack said.