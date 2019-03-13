Among those on hand for presentation of the proclamation recognizing the 60th anniversary of St. John Primary School and St. Theresa Middle School are, front row from left, Landon Tate, Ellie Musso and Adler Musso; second row, Parish President Kenny Matassa, Rilan Delaneuville, Allison Guidry, Rowan Bourque, Abby Guidry and Benjamin Poche; third row, Edna Leary, Parish Councilman Dempsey Lambert, St. John Primary principal Kim Naquin, Richie Barney, Kiersten Leary, assistant principal Kim Rome, and St. Theresa Middle School principal Christine Musso; and fourth row, councilmen Travis Turner, Bill Dawson, Oliver Joseph, Teri Casso, Daniel Satterlee, Benny Johnson, Randy Clouatre, Aaron Lawler, Todd Lambert and John Cagnolatti.