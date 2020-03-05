The February employee of the month in Ascension Parish government is floodplain manager Marcia Shivers.
Shivers is the parish’s expert dealing with Community Rating System, which is part of the National Flood Insurance Program, according to a news release.
The Community Rating System makes it possible for communities to win reductions in flood insurance premiums for their residents by enforcing higher floodplain management regulations.
Shivers has been recognized by FEMA, particularly after the 2016 flood, for her knowledge, her responsiveness and her work ethic, the release said.
A mother of three, she has worked for Ascension Parish government since 2003.