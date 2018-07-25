For the past 20 years, the Christian Assembly Summer Learning Program has supported the children of Ascension and surrounding parishes.
Eartha Rayborn, founder and overseer of the program, leads the program, which prepares children for the upcoming school year, according to a news release.
For many years, Rubicon has provided food and school supplies for TCA’s Summer Learning Program, and this year was no exception.
In May 2018, Rubicon employees helped deliver more than $5,000 worth of food to TCA for the children to have hot lunches every day. On July 18, Rubicon provided backpacks and supplies to each child.
“Rubicon’s mission, vision and values are summed up in what we call our Unifying Operational Purpose, ‘One family, committed to excellence, delivering specialty chemicals that improve lives across the globe,'" said Tanya Stilley, Rubicon human resources representative. "We believe in the program at TCA because Ms. Rayborn and her staff put forth great effort to be a catalyst for positive change in the community.”