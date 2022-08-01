Two Ascension Parish educators picked up top prizes Saturday at the Dream Teachers Gala in New Orleans.
The Louisiana Department of Education honored East Ascension High's Jordyn Vicknair as the first Louisiana New Teacher of the Year and Lowery Middle School Principal Michael Hilton III as the 2023 Louisiana Middle School Principal of the Year.
Vicknair knew last week he had won his honor, but for Vicknair, the recognition was a surprise.
The Ascension Parish School Systems Facebook page highlighted the honors Saturday, with family, friends and educators sending messages of congratulations.
"We are always grateful when the hard work and dedication of our employees are recognized by those outside our school system and community. This is a very special honor for Mr. Hilton, and we believe it is fitting and well deserved," said Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander said in a news release before the gala. "Michael effectively leads with energy, enthusiasm, high expectations of himself and others, a servant's heart, and a belief that anything is possible if everyone works together."
Alexander said the school system is fortunate to have Hilton in a leadership position as principal of Lowery Middle School. "We have always recognized his leadership disposition in every role he has undertaken," Alexander said. "Finally, Michael not only demonstrates leadership behaviors daily, but he also inspires others to do the same, ultimately helping them become leaders with shared responsibilities."
An 18-year educator, Hilton started his career in Baton Rouge where he served as a teacher, coach, teacher for instructional support and administrative dean of students. In Ascension Parish, he served as a graduation coach, mentor teacher and assistant principal at Donaldsonville High School before being named principal of Lowery Middle School in 2020.
Among his many responsibilities at DHS, Hilton oversaw intervention support, led professional development, and supported the development of an annual school improvement plan. As principal of Lowery Middle School, his priority focus has been recruiting, retaining and developing teachers so that they can grow student learning.
Hilton earned a bachelor's degree in secondary education with a minor in English and a master's degree in educational leadership from LSU. He and his wife, Jaime, have four children: Michael IV, Manuel, Mercy, and Miah.
"I am so grateful for this amazing recognition," Hilton said. "This is overwhelming and beyond exciting. For the record, my goal from the onset was not to be the principal of the year. It wasn't even on my radar. My goal has always been the same: to equip and empower students to be the very best versions of themselves.
"However, this goal, unlike this recognition, requires more than just one person," Hilton said. "It requires a team. With that being said, I have so many to thank."
He thanked Dream Teachers, the Louisiana Department of Education, state Superintendent Cade Brumley, Alexander, his director Dina Davis, his mentor Marvin Evans, his administrative team at Lowery Middle School, faculty, students and staff. He also thanked his family for their support throughout his career.
East Ascension High School teacher Jordyn Vicknair was named a finalist in June for Louisiana High School New Teacher of the Year.
This new recognition program, which is open to first-year teachers only, is highly competitive and run by the Louisiana Department of Education in partnership with Dream Teachers, a news release said.
"We are so appreciative that the Louisiana Department of Education created this new recognition. A continuous cohort of new teachers entering this profession is obviously critical to the success of students today and for generations to come," Alexander said in June. "We are always so grateful to have first-year teachers consider Ascension Public Schools as a choice for beginning their career, and Jordyn’s successful first year is a great example of what can happen when a new employee builds great professional relationships with their employer for support, guidance and professional development."
A native of Montz, Vicknair finished her first year of teaching geometry at East Ascension High School in May. She graduated from LSU in May 2021 with a Bachelor of Science degree in math along with her secondary teaching certification earned through LSU’s GeauxTeach program. In this program, she was able to earn a degree in math while taking education courses and completing field experience at the elementary, middle, and high school levels.
Vicknair completed her student teaching experience in a geometry classroom during the spring of 2021 at East Ascension High School, where she then accepted a geometry position for the 2021-2022 school year.
She also received the Margaret Oxley Mathematics Education Award while in college for her dedication to building relationships with her students during her field experience, the release said. Her intention is to cultivate a classroom environment in which students collaborate to explore geometry using a variety of tools geared toward different learning styles.