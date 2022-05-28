The University of Louisiana at Lafayette celebrated its Spring 2022 graduates during commencement ceremonies May 13-14, when a total of 1,753 degrees were conferred.
Individual ceremonies for the the school’s eight academic colleges and Graduate School were held at the Cajundome and Convention Center. Ceremonies for the colleges of Business Administration, Education, Nursing & Health Sciences, Sciences and the Graduate School were Friday. Ceremonies for the colleges of the Arts, Engineering, Liberal Arts and University College were Saturday.
Ascension Parish
Baccalaureate Degree
Arts
Mitchell J. Dixon
Business Administration
Mason A. Brown
Christopher Devante Smith
Aliyah A. Winfrey
Education
Chloe Elizabeth LeBlanc
Engineering
Matthew D. Dixon
Vertrell Felix Harris
Sidney J. Mitchell
Hailey Meredith Mohamed
Liberal Arts
Owen B. Chartier
Lindsey N. Ducharme
Karrington Nashaun Rapp
Le'Reyarn D. Rosemond
Nursing & Health Sciences
Caroline Elise Landry
Natalie V. Louque
Danielle N. Marcantel
Cynthia Diane Pixley
Alicia Poche
Sciences
Sarah L. Guedry
Ty Alexander Henley
Matthew J. Slaughter
Morgan R. Tanner
University College
Dylan L. Aubert
Noah L. Boudloche
Miranda Jo Hayes
Mya De'jonte' Thompson
Preston Chase White
Masters Degree
Business Administration
Jessica Rae Albores
Shanice Reshawn Allen
Christopher Powell
Education
Tayler Grace Barbay
East Baton Rouge Parish
Baccalaureate Degree
Arts
Alexander D'Andre Gilchrist
Brandi Marie Gosserand
Tiana D. Martin
Imani A. McCullam
Gabriel Paul Mengarelli
Sophia M. Mouk
Madison H. Russell
Business Administration
Kasie J. Antunez
Gary Gillette
Patrick Mensah
Paul B. Murrill
Clark Bernard Nichols
Hayden St. Romain
Jelana Lashae Washington
Education
Aubrie M. Medlin
Engineering
Braedon P. Miller
Liberal Arts
Julia R. Aaron
Jasmine Denise Dean
Attylaka Norea'l Follins
Sophia G. Haik
Briana Nathalyn Jacob
Amelia Jennings
Olivia L. Labarre
Blair Annette LeBleu
Roderic Louis Newton
Meridian O'Neill
Tameia Nashae Oxley
Shelby Wynne Smith
Madeline Elise Territo
Nursing & Health Sciences
Kari Godso
Arielle J. Richard
Christina Soule
Sciences
Marlon Antoine
Taja A. Bell
Gregory James Decuir
Ethan M. Rankin
Casey Jamila Stikes
University College
Taylor Alexander Boyle
Madison Christine Dicharry
Candice Nicole Fullard
Keytorial Hilliard
Jamien Dante Holland
Tanya Robins
Caroline Trelles
Doctoral Degree
Education
Spencer Thomas Black
Doctoral
Other
Nursing & Health Sciences
Mecca Hunter Daigre
Masters Degree
Arts
Shaela Dahne Nelson
Business Administration
Ian Aymami
Thomas James Celles
Madison Reece Davis
David Arthur Dubriel
Tracy Michele Hubbard
Justin Scott Martin
Sara Monsour
Julie Steenhoek
Jonathan Trosclair
Bailey Derrion Valentine
Kyle Orlando Williams
Liberal Arts
Ashton Brianne Holmes
Nursing & Health Sciences
Brittany Layne Cooper
Travis Day
Anna L. Edgecombe
Jennifer Williams Halbert
East Feliciana Parish
Baccalaureate Degree
University College
Trinity Brenae Jackson
West Feliciana Parish
Baccalaureate Degree
Education
Emily L. Spillman
Liberal Arts
Elizabeth Paige Morgan
Nursing & Health Sciences
Claire Burns Towles
Angie Villemarette
Livingston Parish
Baccalaureate Degree
Arts
Skylar Marie Brandon
Brianna Evangeline Sleeth
Business Administration
Sydney Raeann Babin
Madilynn Renee Bulot
Travis Richard Rosenberg
Gabriel W Schenk
Liberal Arts
Claire Elizabeth Chevalier
Nursing & Health Sciences
Jeremy James Caillais
Masters Degree
Business Administration
Shander Lakei Dillon
Carolyn Williams Domingue
Joshua Madere
Liberal Arts
Shawn Covington Braud
Kurdeshia Corrinika Meyers
Tangipahoa Parish
Baccalaureate Degree
Business Administration
Justin Bailey Caldwell
Maiya Elizabeth Delpidio
Mckenna Lynn Niland
Engineering
Charles James Jackson
Liberal Arts
Brooke G. Ridgedell
Nursing & Health Sciences
Madison Faunce
Melissa Rae Lee
Soledad Miranda Rodriguez
Blair Brignac Travasos
University College
Taylor Bildner
Masters Degree
Business Administration
Tony Licciardi