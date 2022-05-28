The University of Louisiana at Lafayette celebrated its Spring 2022 graduates during commencement ceremonies May 13-14, when a total of 1,753 degrees were conferred.

Individual ceremonies for the the school’s eight academic colleges and Graduate School were held at the Cajundome and Convention Center. Ceremonies for the colleges of Business Administration, Education, Nursing & Health Sciences, Sciences and the Graduate School were Friday. Ceremonies for the colleges of the Arts, Engineering, Liberal Arts and University College were Saturday.

Ascension Parish

Baccalaureate Degree

Arts

Mitchell J. Dixon

Business Administration

Mason A. Brown

Christopher Devante Smith

Aliyah A. Winfrey

Education

Chloe Elizabeth LeBlanc

Engineering

Matthew D. Dixon

Vertrell Felix Harris

Sidney J. Mitchell

Hailey Meredith Mohamed

Liberal Arts

Owen B. Chartier

Lindsey N. Ducharme

Karrington Nashaun Rapp

Le'Reyarn D. Rosemond

Nursing & Health Sciences

Caroline Elise Landry

Natalie V. Louque

Danielle N. Marcantel

Cynthia Diane Pixley

Alicia Poche

Sciences

Sarah L. Guedry

Ty Alexander Henley

Matthew J. Slaughter

Morgan R. Tanner

University College

Dylan L. Aubert

Noah L. Boudloche

Miranda Jo Hayes

Mya De'jonte' Thompson

Preston Chase White

Masters Degree

Business Administration

Jessica Rae Albores

Shanice Reshawn Allen

Christopher Powell

Education

Tayler Grace Barbay

East Baton Rouge Parish

Baccalaureate Degree

Arts

Alexander D'Andre Gilchrist

Brandi Marie Gosserand

Tiana D. Martin

Imani A. McCullam

Gabriel Paul Mengarelli

Sophia M. Mouk

Madison H. Russell

Business Administration

Kasie J. Antunez

Gary Gillette

Patrick Mensah

Paul B. Murrill

Clark Bernard Nichols

Hayden St. Romain

Jelana Lashae Washington

Education

Aubrie M. Medlin

Engineering

Braedon P. Miller

Liberal Arts

Julia R. Aaron

Jasmine Denise Dean

Attylaka Norea'l Follins

Sophia G. Haik

Briana Nathalyn Jacob

Amelia Jennings

Olivia L. Labarre

Blair Annette LeBleu

Roderic Louis Newton

Meridian O'Neill

Tameia Nashae Oxley

Shelby Wynne Smith

Madeline Elise Territo

Nursing & Health Sciences

Kari Godso

Arielle J. Richard

Christina Soule

Sciences

Marlon Antoine

Taja A. Bell

Gregory James Decuir

Ethan M. Rankin

Casey Jamila Stikes

University College

Taylor Alexander Boyle

Madison Christine Dicharry

Candice Nicole Fullard

Keytorial Hilliard

Jamien Dante Holland

Tanya Robins

Caroline Trelles

Doctoral Degree

Education

Spencer Thomas Black

Doctoral

Other

Nursing & Health Sciences

Mecca Hunter Daigre

Masters Degree

Arts

Shaela Dahne Nelson

Business Administration

Ian Aymami

Thomas James Celles

Madison Reece Davis

David Arthur Dubriel

Tracy Michele Hubbard

Justin Scott Martin

Sara Monsour

Julie Steenhoek

Jonathan Trosclair

Bailey Derrion Valentine

Kyle Orlando Williams

Liberal Arts

Ashton Brianne Holmes

Nursing & Health Sciences

Brittany Layne Cooper

Travis Day

Anna L. Edgecombe

Jennifer Williams Halbert

East Feliciana Parish

Baccalaureate Degree

University College

Trinity Brenae Jackson

West Feliciana Parish

Baccalaureate Degree

Education

Emily L. Spillman

Liberal Arts

Elizabeth Paige Morgan

Nursing & Health Sciences

Claire Burns Towles

Angie Villemarette

Livingston Parish

Baccalaureate Degree

Arts

Skylar Marie Brandon

Brianna Evangeline Sleeth

Business Administration

Sydney Raeann Babin

Madilynn Renee Bulot

Travis Richard Rosenberg

Gabriel W Schenk

Liberal Arts

Claire Elizabeth Chevalier

Nursing & Health Sciences

Jeremy James Caillais

Masters Degree

Business Administration

Shander Lakei Dillon

Carolyn Williams Domingue

Joshua Madere

Liberal Arts

Shawn Covington Braud

Kurdeshia Corrinika Meyers

Tangipahoa Parish

Baccalaureate Degree

Business Administration

Justin Bailey Caldwell

Maiya Elizabeth Delpidio

Mckenna Lynn Niland

Engineering

Charles James Jackson

Liberal Arts

Brooke G. Ridgedell

Nursing & Health Sciences

Madison Faunce

Melissa Rae Lee

Soledad Miranda Rodriguez

Blair Brignac Travasos

University College

Taylor Bildner

Masters Degree

Business Administration

Tony Licciardi