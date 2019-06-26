Math students in Linda Wilson's class at Gonzales Middle School benefited from a cooperative approach to learning designed to make lessons more game-like and fun.
With the help of a grant from The Ascension Fund, the students had an opportunity to learn using Kagan Structures, in which students work in small groups using timers and task cards. Kagan Structures help increase student engagement and enable students to perform better when solving complex problems, according to a news release.
Funds for this grant were provided by Honeywell, Inc. Endowment Grant through the Ascension Fund. The Ascension Fund is a nonprofit organization established in 1991 by the Gonzales Rotary Club as an instrument for private sector leaders to invest directly in the work of individual teachers and schools through grants for innovative ideas and programs in Ascension Parish public schools. Teacher grants of $500 or $1,000 and school impact grants of $2,500 are awarded on an annual competitive basis.