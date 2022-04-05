The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on March 24-31:

March 24

Gunter, Shelly: 2142 W. La. 30, 215, Gonzales; Age: 39; bond revocation, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, and soliciting for prostitutes

Ross, Saylor Elizabeth: 17170 Airline Highway, Prairieville; Age: 21; operating vehicle while license is suspended, hit-and-run driving, failure to appear-bench warrant

Deerman, Roger L.: 38316 Mulberry St., Gonzales; Age: 58; parole violation

Guedry, Reggie Paul: 13282 Lamar Moran Road, St. Amant; Age: 42; hold for other agency, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant

Winzy, Thomas: 40377 La. 42, Prairieville; Age: 40; domestic abuse battery

Sanders, Johnathan Ray: 16114 Bluff Road, Prairieville; Age: 21; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant

Richard, Dexter William: 43312 Bayou Narcisse Road, Gonzales; Age: 32; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000

Dixon, Cody M.: 39327 Catoire Road, Prairieville; Age: 29; failure to appear bench warrant and theft less than $1,000

King II, William: 07820 Denham Chase Avenue, Denham Springs; Age: 38; telephone communications/improper language/harassment

Solar, Richard P.: 14376 Oak Meadow St., Gonzales; Age: 58; failure to appear bench warrant

March 25

Duperclay, Jermaine Jamon: S. Penn Avenue, Gonzales; Age: 28; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities/ weapons law violation, and aggravated criminal damage to property

Miller, Akil: 2830 Dryades St.,. Apt. C, New Orleans; Age: 20; cruelty to juveniles, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, illegal carry of weapons, crime or CDS

Mcgill, Percy: 318 N. Olympia St., New Orleans; Age: 19; distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, cruelty to juveniles, illegal carry of weapons, crime or CDS

Hill, Joshua: 2418 Somerset Drive, New Orleans; Age: 20; cruelty to juveniles, illegal carry of weapons, crime or CDS, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, no seat belt, and reckless operation

Carter, Leslie: 9501 Fay Lane, Gonzales; Age: 54; possession of marijuana more than 14 grams, contraband defined, certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited

Scarborough, Tyler Mitchell: 5272 Eudora Drive, Addis; Age: 30; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

Theriot, Kristen Haley: 70 Veteran Blvd, Pine Grove; Age: 35; probation violation

Howard Sr., Darrell Cordell: 934 Nolan St., Donaldsonville; Age: 55; hold for other agency

Frazier, Xavier Dewayne: 1206 Bryant St., Donaldsonville; Age: 34; resisting an officer and violations of protective orders

Hendricks, Christopher Don: 15436 Ridge Road, Maurepas; Age: 35; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000, and simple burglary of vehicle

McCarstle, Derrick John: 189071 Swamp Road E.; Age: 41; criminal trespass/ all other, two counts of theft $1,000 but less than $5,000, simple burglary (all others), criminal trespass/ all other two counts simple burglary (all others), simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, criminal trespass/ all other, theft $5,000 but less than $25,000

Rusk, Brittany: 41435 Jeanette Road, Prairieville; Age: 35; cruelty to juveniles

March 26

Greene, Richanna Ashley: None; Age: 34; prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II CDS

Miles, Jas'Monique Jaquencia: 903 Martin Luther King Drive, Donaldsonville; Age: 20; four counts failure to appear-bench warrant and fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction

Aburizq, Hazma: 4625 Park Oaks Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 30; operating vehicle while license is suspended, reckless operation, and first count operating while intoxicated

Templet, Colby John: 3413 La. 1 S., Donaldsonville; Age: 34; surety, violations of protective orders

Hager, Joseph Anthony: 17797 Airline Highway 6, Prairieville; Age: 43; parole violation, prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia, and failure to appear-bench warrant

Berteau, Matthew Blake: 44334 E. Villar Jr. Road, Prairieville; Age: 40; prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia, two counts possession of Schedule II CDS, failure to appear-bench warrant, prohibited acts; and drug paraphernalia

Veasman, John M.:, 37084 Sue St., Geismar; Age: 65; letting a disorderly place and failure to seek assistance

March 27

Madison, Armand Marques: 3336 La. 1 S, Donaldsonville; Age: 24; contraband defined; certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, first count operating while intoxicated, careless operation, and possession of a Schedule IV CDS

Martin, Jacquelyn Marie: 15171 Meadow Lane, Prairieville; Age: 40: domestic abuse battery

Sims, Adarius Trevon: 714 E. Sanders St., Gonzales; Age: 21; simple criminal damage to property less than $1000 and disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/ disorderly conduct

Holmes, Ann Marie Barbier: 17797 Airline Hwy 2, Prairieville; Age: 43; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, and theft less than $1,000

Franco Medrano, Elder A.: 8370 S St. Landry Avenue 2, Gonzales; Age: 30; disturbing the peace / language/ disorderly conduct, aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated battery, aggravated assault with a firearm, simple battery, and fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction

March 28

Michels, Teron Douglas: 1516 7th St., League City, Texas; 47; disturbing the peace / language/ disorderly conduct

Brown, Tremain, 134 Evangeline Drive 205, Donaldsonville; Age: 37; surety and two counts failure to appear-bench warrant

Foil, Stephen: 390831210 Cypress Ridge Drive, Geismar; Age: 41; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, domestic abuse aggravated assault, and domestic abuse battery

Sullivan, Wayne Paul: 134 Evangeline Drive, Apt. 110, Donaldsonville; Age: 37; intimidating, impeding, or injuring witnesses; and simple assault

Brown, Lashon Antonio, 17058 Camden Drive, Prairieville; Age: 35; domestic abuse battery

Lasseigne, Bryan Joseph: 106 N. Carter St., Hammond; Age: 24; theft of a motor vehicle $5,000 to $25,000

Boggs, Donald Mac: 14148 Braud Road, Gonzales; Age: 55; parole violation

Fowler, Jamarcus Anthony: 115 Luchini St., Donaldsonville; Age: 29; failure to appear bench warrant, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, simple battery, and resisting an officer

Johnson, D'ivion: 12461 Dutchtown Villa Drive, Geismar; Age: 19; driver must be licensed, possession of marijuana, flight from an officer, aggravated, aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, and reckless operation

March 29

Banks, Rydarren Adrian: 10552 Legion St., Convent; Age: 18; contributing to the delinquency of juveniles; commission of any other felony, and possession of a Schedule I CDS

Jones, Antonio: 10552 Legion St., Convent; Age: 38; possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles; commission of any other felony, possession of a Schedule I CDS, and possession of or dealing in firearms with obliterated number or mark

Stewart, Levian Eugene: 10439 Legion St., Convent; Age: 20; resisting an officer, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles; commission of any other felony, possession of a Schedule I CDS, and illegal carrying of weapons

Ayo, Chauntelle: 17322 E Autumn Drive, Prairieville; Age: 37; domestic abuse battery

Plummer, Corey J.: 12501 Alex Kling Road, Geismar; Age: 42; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction and two counts failure to appear bench warrant

Dunaway, Jamie Edward, 18845 W. Lake Terrace Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 50; domestic abuse battery and entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden

Ross, Nolan: 408 East St., Houma; Age: 22; failure to appear bench warrant

Honeycutt, Michael, 10474 Acy Road, Lot 23, St. Amant; Age: 32; failure to appear-bench warrant, simple criminal damage to property $1,000to $50,000, and communicating of false information of planned arson, disturbing the peace / language/ disorderly conduct

Hasten, Tameka Lashaun: 3256 Jones Road, Donaldsonville; Age: 43; possession of Schedule II CDS

Mejia, Orlando Rene: 37313 La. 74 148, Geismar; Age: 42; domestic abuse battery and strangulation

Stowe, Lucas, 16520 Airport Drive, Prairieville; Age: 34; criminal trespass/ all other

Darville, Travis Jermaine: 36083 La. 74, Geismar; Age: 46; resisting an officer, breach of bail condition, failure to appear-bench warrant, prohibited acts, and drug paraphernalia

Aucoin, Maria Rene: 36083 La. 74, Geismar; Age: 32; parole violation, failure to appear-bench warrant, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin, and possession of Schedule II CDS

Armstrong, Derek Gene, 34032 Kingfisher St., Denham Springs; Age: 43; obstruction public passage, no motor vehicle insurance, prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin, and distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II CDS

Harris, Casey Darnell: 305 1/2 W. Sixth St., Donaldsonville; Age: 27; failure to appear-bench warrant, illegal carrying of weapons (misdemeanor), possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, criminal trespass/ all other resisting an officer, bicycles; front lamps; rear lamps; side and rear reflectors, one-way roadways and rotary traffic islands, and stop signs and yield signs

Berteau, Sarah: 13120 Lamar Moran Road, St. Amant; Age: 40; resisting an officer, criminal trespass/ all other disturbing the peace /language/disorderly conduct

March 30

McClyde, Lavonte: 1745 Besson Lane, Sunshine; Age: 26; illegal carry of weapons; crime or CDS, owner to secure registration, security required, driver must be licensed, proper equipment required on vehicles; display of plate, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia, manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I CDS, possession of marijuana more than 14 grams, and illegal possession of stolen firearms

Steward, Jamal Wayne: 32859 La. 621; Age: 28; aggravated assault with a firearm

Scott, Johnathan D.: 43083 Weber City Road, Gonzales; Age: 36; resisting an officer and illegal use of 911

Clark, Joshua Ezekiel: 704 N. Brown Avenue, Gonzales; Age: 32; parole violation and aggravated assault

St. Pierre, Bryan Lee: 21265 Walker South Road, Walker; Age: 31; hold for other agency, illegal possession of stolen things $5,000 to $25,000

Wenzy, Jerome Lee: 13371 Dooley Road, Gonzales; Age: 44; telephone communications/ improper language/ harassment

Stephens, Marvin: 17339 John Broussard, Prairieville; Age: 83; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities and second degree murder

Guillory Jr., Edles Joseph: 11324 La. 22, St. Amant; Age: 19: two counts failure to appear bench warrant

Nicholas, Kendrick J:, 1306 Saint Vincent St., Donaldsonville; Age: 28; violations of protective orders and domestic abuse battery