The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on March 24-31:
March 24
Gunter, Shelly: 2142 W. La. 30, 215, Gonzales; Age: 39; bond revocation, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, and soliciting for prostitutes
Ross, Saylor Elizabeth: 17170 Airline Highway, Prairieville; Age: 21; operating vehicle while license is suspended, hit-and-run driving, failure to appear-bench warrant
Deerman, Roger L.: 38316 Mulberry St., Gonzales; Age: 58; parole violation
Guedry, Reggie Paul: 13282 Lamar Moran Road, St. Amant; Age: 42; hold for other agency, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Winzy, Thomas: 40377 La. 42, Prairieville; Age: 40; domestic abuse battery
Sanders, Johnathan Ray: 16114 Bluff Road, Prairieville; Age: 21; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Richard, Dexter William: 43312 Bayou Narcisse Road, Gonzales; Age: 32; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Dixon, Cody M.: 39327 Catoire Road, Prairieville; Age: 29; failure to appear bench warrant and theft less than $1,000
King II, William: 07820 Denham Chase Avenue, Denham Springs; Age: 38; telephone communications/improper language/harassment
Solar, Richard P.: 14376 Oak Meadow St., Gonzales; Age: 58; failure to appear bench warrant
March 25
Duperclay, Jermaine Jamon: S. Penn Avenue, Gonzales; Age: 28; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities/ weapons law violation, and aggravated criminal damage to property
Miller, Akil: 2830 Dryades St.,. Apt. C, New Orleans; Age: 20; cruelty to juveniles, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, illegal carry of weapons, crime or CDS
Mcgill, Percy: 318 N. Olympia St., New Orleans; Age: 19; distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, cruelty to juveniles, illegal carry of weapons, crime or CDS
Hill, Joshua: 2418 Somerset Drive, New Orleans; Age: 20; cruelty to juveniles, illegal carry of weapons, crime or CDS, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, no seat belt, and reckless operation
Carter, Leslie: 9501 Fay Lane, Gonzales; Age: 54; possession of marijuana more than 14 grams, contraband defined, certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited
Scarborough, Tyler Mitchell: 5272 Eudora Drive, Addis; Age: 30; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
Theriot, Kristen Haley: 70 Veteran Blvd, Pine Grove; Age: 35; probation violation
Howard Sr., Darrell Cordell: 934 Nolan St., Donaldsonville; Age: 55; hold for other agency
Frazier, Xavier Dewayne: 1206 Bryant St., Donaldsonville; Age: 34; resisting an officer and violations of protective orders
Hendricks, Christopher Don: 15436 Ridge Road, Maurepas; Age: 35; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000, and simple burglary of vehicle
McCarstle, Derrick John: 189071 Swamp Road E.; Age: 41; criminal trespass/ all other, two counts of theft $1,000 but less than $5,000, simple burglary (all others), criminal trespass/ all other two counts simple burglary (all others), simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, criminal trespass/ all other, theft $5,000 but less than $25,000
Rusk, Brittany: 41435 Jeanette Road, Prairieville; Age: 35; cruelty to juveniles
March 26
Greene, Richanna Ashley: None; Age: 34; prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II CDS
Miles, Jas'Monique Jaquencia: 903 Martin Luther King Drive, Donaldsonville; Age: 20; four counts failure to appear-bench warrant and fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Aburizq, Hazma: 4625 Park Oaks Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 30; operating vehicle while license is suspended, reckless operation, and first count operating while intoxicated
Templet, Colby John: 3413 La. 1 S., Donaldsonville; Age: 34; surety, violations of protective orders
Hager, Joseph Anthony: 17797 Airline Highway 6, Prairieville; Age: 43; parole violation, prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia, and failure to appear-bench warrant
Berteau, Matthew Blake: 44334 E. Villar Jr. Road, Prairieville; Age: 40; prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia, two counts possession of Schedule II CDS, failure to appear-bench warrant, prohibited acts; and drug paraphernalia
Veasman, John M.:, 37084 Sue St., Geismar; Age: 65; letting a disorderly place and failure to seek assistance
March 27
Madison, Armand Marques: 3336 La. 1 S, Donaldsonville; Age: 24; contraband defined; certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, first count operating while intoxicated, careless operation, and possession of a Schedule IV CDS
Martin, Jacquelyn Marie: 15171 Meadow Lane, Prairieville; Age: 40: domestic abuse battery
Sims, Adarius Trevon: 714 E. Sanders St., Gonzales; Age: 21; simple criminal damage to property less than $1000 and disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/ disorderly conduct
Holmes, Ann Marie Barbier: 17797 Airline Hwy 2, Prairieville; Age: 43; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, and theft less than $1,000
Franco Medrano, Elder A.: 8370 S St. Landry Avenue 2, Gonzales; Age: 30; disturbing the peace / language/ disorderly conduct, aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated battery, aggravated assault with a firearm, simple battery, and fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
March 28
Michels, Teron Douglas: 1516 7th St., League City, Texas; 47; disturbing the peace / language/ disorderly conduct
Brown, Tremain, 134 Evangeline Drive 205, Donaldsonville; Age: 37; surety and two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Foil, Stephen: 390831210 Cypress Ridge Drive, Geismar; Age: 41; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, domestic abuse aggravated assault, and domestic abuse battery
Sullivan, Wayne Paul: 134 Evangeline Drive, Apt. 110, Donaldsonville; Age: 37; intimidating, impeding, or injuring witnesses; and simple assault
Brown, Lashon Antonio, 17058 Camden Drive, Prairieville; Age: 35; domestic abuse battery
Lasseigne, Bryan Joseph: 106 N. Carter St., Hammond; Age: 24; theft of a motor vehicle $5,000 to $25,000
Boggs, Donald Mac: 14148 Braud Road, Gonzales; Age: 55; parole violation
Fowler, Jamarcus Anthony: 115 Luchini St., Donaldsonville; Age: 29; failure to appear bench warrant, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, simple battery, and resisting an officer
Johnson, D'ivion: 12461 Dutchtown Villa Drive, Geismar; Age: 19; driver must be licensed, possession of marijuana, flight from an officer, aggravated, aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, and reckless operation
March 29
Banks, Rydarren Adrian: 10552 Legion St., Convent; Age: 18; contributing to the delinquency of juveniles; commission of any other felony, and possession of a Schedule I CDS
Jones, Antonio: 10552 Legion St., Convent; Age: 38; possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles; commission of any other felony, possession of a Schedule I CDS, and possession of or dealing in firearms with obliterated number or mark
Stewart, Levian Eugene: 10439 Legion St., Convent; Age: 20; resisting an officer, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles; commission of any other felony, possession of a Schedule I CDS, and illegal carrying of weapons
Ayo, Chauntelle: 17322 E Autumn Drive, Prairieville; Age: 37; domestic abuse battery
Plummer, Corey J.: 12501 Alex Kling Road, Geismar; Age: 42; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction and two counts failure to appear bench warrant
Dunaway, Jamie Edward, 18845 W. Lake Terrace Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 50; domestic abuse battery and entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden
Ross, Nolan: 408 East St., Houma; Age: 22; failure to appear bench warrant
Honeycutt, Michael, 10474 Acy Road, Lot 23, St. Amant; Age: 32; failure to appear-bench warrant, simple criminal damage to property $1,000to $50,000, and communicating of false information of planned arson, disturbing the peace / language/ disorderly conduct
Hasten, Tameka Lashaun: 3256 Jones Road, Donaldsonville; Age: 43; possession of Schedule II CDS
Mejia, Orlando Rene: 37313 La. 74 148, Geismar; Age: 42; domestic abuse battery and strangulation
Stowe, Lucas, 16520 Airport Drive, Prairieville; Age: 34; criminal trespass/ all other
Darville, Travis Jermaine: 36083 La. 74, Geismar; Age: 46; resisting an officer, breach of bail condition, failure to appear-bench warrant, prohibited acts, and drug paraphernalia
Aucoin, Maria Rene: 36083 La. 74, Geismar; Age: 32; parole violation, failure to appear-bench warrant, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin, and possession of Schedule II CDS
Armstrong, Derek Gene, 34032 Kingfisher St., Denham Springs; Age: 43; obstruction public passage, no motor vehicle insurance, prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin, and distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II CDS
Harris, Casey Darnell: 305 1/2 W. Sixth St., Donaldsonville; Age: 27; failure to appear-bench warrant, illegal carrying of weapons (misdemeanor), possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, criminal trespass/ all other resisting an officer, bicycles; front lamps; rear lamps; side and rear reflectors, one-way roadways and rotary traffic islands, and stop signs and yield signs
Berteau, Sarah: 13120 Lamar Moran Road, St. Amant; Age: 40; resisting an officer, criminal trespass/ all other disturbing the peace /language/disorderly conduct
March 30
McClyde, Lavonte: 1745 Besson Lane, Sunshine; Age: 26; illegal carry of weapons; crime or CDS, owner to secure registration, security required, driver must be licensed, proper equipment required on vehicles; display of plate, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia, manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I CDS, possession of marijuana more than 14 grams, and illegal possession of stolen firearms
Steward, Jamal Wayne: 32859 La. 621; Age: 28; aggravated assault with a firearm
Scott, Johnathan D.: 43083 Weber City Road, Gonzales; Age: 36; resisting an officer and illegal use of 911
Clark, Joshua Ezekiel: 704 N. Brown Avenue, Gonzales; Age: 32; parole violation and aggravated assault
St. Pierre, Bryan Lee: 21265 Walker South Road, Walker; Age: 31; hold for other agency, illegal possession of stolen things $5,000 to $25,000
Wenzy, Jerome Lee: 13371 Dooley Road, Gonzales; Age: 44; telephone communications/ improper language/ harassment
Stephens, Marvin: 17339 John Broussard, Prairieville; Age: 83; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities and second degree murder
Guillory Jr., Edles Joseph: 11324 La. 22, St. Amant; Age: 19: two counts failure to appear bench warrant
Nicholas, Kendrick J:, 1306 Saint Vincent St., Donaldsonville; Age: 28; violations of protective orders and domestic abuse battery