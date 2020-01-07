CONVENT — A $9.4 billion chemical plant proposed for St. James Parish that would bring 1,200 permanent jobs and major tax revenue windfalls but has sparked fierce opposition over the environmental impact on vulnerable Mississippi River communities has been granted a series of air permits that authorize the future facility to operate, state officials said Tuesday.

While the Formosa Chemical facility still needs other permits, the air permits clear a significant hurdle for the massive complex proposed on nearly 2,400 acres of farm land and swamp near the Welcome community of northwestern St. James and likely hastens a possible construction start.

Outgoing St. James Parish President Timmy Roussel, Gov. John Bel Edwards and many other local and state officials have welcomed the complex from the start. It promised more than 3,400 temporary construction jobs in St. James, 1,200 high-paying, permanent jobs, $362 million in local and state tax collections from construction and $33 million annually afterward, even with lucrative property tax exemptions.

But local activists and environmental groups both in the region and nationally also tried to block the project, arguing it will put more toxic air on poor, historic, primarily black communities along the Mississippi River corridor, contribute to large amounts of greenhouse gases and add to worldwide plastics pollution with the plant's eventual products.

In the face of this opposition, Formosa officials, who are building the complex known as the Sunshine Project through the subsidiary FG LA LLC, engaged in efforts to win over the community. They promised assistance for a local park, roads, job training and support for a nearby elementary school. The company has also committed to hiring locally — an attempt to address a complaint of residents and some parish leaders about other industrial projects in the region — and has plans to create a workforce academy to train parish residents.

"FG is pleased to have completed the rigorous environmental permitting process," said Janile Parks, FG LA's director of community and government relations. "Our team has worked diligently to design a facility that meets state and federal standards that protect the health and safety of our employees, community and the environment."

"We will continue to invest in and address real needs in St. James," Parks added in a statement, "through projects and initiatives developed with feedback from people who live and work in the local area."

The complex is one of several chemical facilities proposed for the rural west bank of St. James after the parish changed its comprehensive plan a few years ago and marked the riverside area for new industry. Historically low natural gas prices prompted by the shale gas boom in the nation's midsection have prompted a wave of industrialization from plants that rely heavily on the key fuel and feed stock.

In 2018, Roussel and other parish officials were in early talks to create a worker camp for the thousand of workers who would be needed to build Formosa and other major plants proposed in the area. An LSU economic analysis conducted for Formosa, the company said, found that 57% of the construction-related tax collections for Formosa, about $207 million, would be collected in St. James Parish.

The state Department of Environmental Quality granted 15 air permits for the huge operation and also approved a statement of basis laying out the agency's rational for granting the permits, the officials added. The air permits attracted more than 15,000 public comments and a lengthy public hearing in July in Vacherie.

Greg Langley, spokesman for DEQ, said Elliott Vega, assistant secretary for environmental services, signed the permits Monday evening.

Copies of the documents, which number in the hundreds of pages and will likely form the basis of any legal challenge that may come, were not immediately available midday Tuesday.

Roussel, speaking after a court hearing in Convent Tuesday, said he was informed about the permits being signed earlier in the day.

Anne Rolfes, director of the Louisiana Bucket Brigade, which with other groups put on a series of marches and demonstrations in protest of Formosa and other plants, called issuance of the permits a "tragedy for the state" because they would allow the one of the largest plastics plants in the world in Louisiana, signaling the acceptance of the state as dumping ground.

"We will fight this plant every step of the way with every means at our disposal because it's bad for everybody," Rolfes said.

Environmental groups recently uncovered through public records requests that Formosa, prompted by an unidentified independent researcher, found evidence of possibly two suspected slave cemeteries on the former plantation property.

Subsequent ground-level research done by Formosa found one of those grave sites remains intact on the fringes of the complex property and has been fenced off while the other appeared to have been destroyed years ago.

That revelation along with recent news reporting on the toxic air emissions led Rise St. James, Earthjustice, the Louisiana Bucket Brigade and others to call on the parish to rescind its land use permit for the complex in light of that information, which wasn't publicly known at the time the Parish Council considered that permit.

An analysis conducted as part of a ProPublica reporting project about the river corridor with The Times-Picayune and The Advocate found the air around Formosa’s site is already more toxic with cancer-causing chemicals than 99.6% of industrialized areas in the nation.

The analysis, which included air modeling, found Formosa’s emissions would double the toxic levels of cancer-causing chemicals for residents of Convent across the Mississippi from the future plant. One mile east of the plant in the west bank community of St. James, the analysis found toxic levels could more than triple.

Formosa was proposing 14 separate production and utility plants and had asked DEQ for the authority to release up to 1.6 million pounds of toxic chemicals annually, potentially boosting St. James Parish's overall toxic emissions from 1.6 million pounds to 3.2 million pounds per year, state permit data show.

According to Formosa's proposed permits and federal reporting data, the operation could emit enough new toxic chemicals to nearly double what already is released into the air in St. James, which already is ninth in the state and in the top 100 nationally for toxic air emissions.

Among the toxic emissions would be ethylene oxide, a carcinogen that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recently said is more dangerous than once thought and harmful at even tiny amounts. EPA recently announced a plan to reduce emissions of the chemical by 7% nationally, or about 20,000 pounds per year.

Under Formosa's proposed permit, the plant could release up to 15,400 pounds per year of ethylene oxide, making it the second largest air emitter of ethylene oxide in the state and third largest in the nation, according to TRI data and DEQ permit filings.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.