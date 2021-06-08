Police Chief Sherman Jackson recently presented two Gonzales police officers with the Medal of Valor and Lifesaving Commendation at a Gonzales City Council meeting.
Corporal Joe Ruiz was presented with the Medal of Valor for his service actions 2019 and Officer Terry E. Taylor received the Lifesaving Commendation his actions during a Sept. 9, 2019, emergency call.
Due COVID-19 safety measures and gathering restrictions, the department was unable to host its annual banquet and awards ceremony for the second year. Jackson said Ruiz and Taylor’s “bravery is in keeping with the finest traditions of law enforcement heroism and reflects distinct credit upon themselves and the Gonzales Police Department; and their actions should not go another year without recognition.”
Jackson explained the actions of Ruiz that led to his medal of valor.
On Aug. 20, 2019, Ruiz and Taylor went to a residence located in Ascension Parish to speak with a person of interest in a burglary investigation. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the person of interest and a second subject in a vehicle located in the driveway of the residence.
Ruiz was speaking with the person of interest when the driver of the vehicle suddenly began to travel in reverse striking Taylor with the front of the vehicle while turning out of the driveway. Taylor was knocked down by the vehicle and fell into the roadway in front of the fleeing vehicle. Ruiz ran from the yard and placed himself in-between the fleeing vehicle and Taylor. Ruiz gave the driver a verbal commands to stop. Ruiz’s actions caused the suspect to duck down in his vehicle for a few seconds providing Taylor enough time to roll to the side of the roadway as the suspect was fleeing the scene narrowly missing him.
Taylor commendation, Jackson said, involved a medical call he responded to at a West Cornerview Street business.
Upon arrival, Taylor observed a man with a grinding wheel impaled in his left wrist. Witnesses on scene advised Taylor that the victim had already lost consciousness once and the victim said he felt like he was about to pass out again, Jackson explained. Taylor applied a tourniquet to the victim’s left arm. The victim was transported to Our Lady of the Lake Ascension by Gonzales Fire/Rescue for treatment.
The attending emergency room physician informed Gonzales Fire/Rescue medics that the injury severed the victim’s artery in his arm and that applying the tourniquet prevented further blood loss and other complications.
“Being a police officer is not a decision you make one time. It is one you recommit to everyday and every time you place your badge on,” Jackson said.
Jackson said other officers were honored for their years of service
- Assistant Chief Homer Martin: 30 years of service
- Lt. Steven Nethken: 25 years of service
- Officer Troy Graves: 20 years of service
- Sgt. Carey Cannon: 15 years of service
- Sgt. Anthony Cantrelle: 15 years of service
- Sgt. Kylon Felton: 10 years of service
- Officer Ty Gautreau: 10 years of service
- Officer Damion Pedescleaux: 10 years of service
- Detective Larry Burchell: 5 years of service
- Officer Duane Carpenter: 5 years of service