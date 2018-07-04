The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, in conjunction with the Ascension Parish Health Unit, will distribute food Tuesday in Donaldsonville and Wednesday in Gonzales.
Food will be distributed from 8 a.m. to noon July 10 at the Lemann Memorial Center, 1100 Clay St., Donaldsonville, and from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. July 11 at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center.
The commodities program is a federal program that makes donated foods available to emergency feeding organizations that provide food staples to qualified individuals and families to relieve situations of emergency distress, a news release said.
The Food for Families program also will distribute food on the same days at both locations from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Food for Families is a Catholic Charities organization. New applications will be taken during the distribution.