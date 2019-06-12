Gubernatorial candidate to talk at GOP Roundtable
Eddie Rispone, candidate for Louisiana governor, will be the featured speaker at the June Ascension GOP Roundtable, sponsored by Ascension Republican Women, at 11:30 a.m. on June 20 at the Clarion Inn, 1500 W. La. 30, in Gonzales.
Rispone, a graduate of LSU with a bachelor's degree in construction technology, is a business executive, avid outdoorsman and lifelong Louisianian. In 1989, Rispone and his brother, Jerry, founded ISC Constructors.
All 2019 Republican candidates are welcome to attend the event, according to a news release.
Cost for the lunch is $22, collected at the door. The event is open to the public, and guests are welcome. Reservations are requested. RSVP by calling (225) 921-5187 or email ARWrUS@aol.com.
Library on wheels
Ascension Parish Library’s outreach vehicle brings a wide variety of books, movies and other materials to convenient locations. Stops open to the public this month are:
- Rouses Market-Duplessis, 14635 Airline Highway, Gonzales, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. June 13 and June 27
- Butcher Boy, 3439 La. 1, Donaldsonville, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. June 18
- Sorrento Community Center, 7471 Main St., 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 19
- Oak Grove Community Center, 37433 La. 42, 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 20
- Tureau’s Grocery Store, 44463 La. 431, St. Amant, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. June 21
- Darrow Community Center, 37112 Martin Luther King St., 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 21
- The Church Donaldsonville, 613 W. Seventh St., 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. June 13 and June 27
- Donaldsonville Senior Apartments, 425 Memorial Drive, 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. June 14 and June 28
- Lemanville Park, 3131 La. 18, Donaldsonville, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. June 14 and June 28
- St. Amant Park, 45404 Stringer Bridge Road, 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 25.
- Keystone of Galvez Park on Timberstone Drive, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 25
The schedule is subject to change. For information, call the library at (225) 647-3955.
Theater group brings 'Willie Wonka' to stage
Tickets are on sale for Ascension Community Theatre's production of Roald Dahl's "Willie Wonka," opening July 11 at the Pasqua Theatre, 823 Felicity Ave., Gonzales. Tickets are $20-$30. Call (225) 647-1230 or visit actgonzales.org.
Youth art camp dates set
Registration is open for River Region Art Association's Young Artists Workshops for students ages 6-15.
Sessions will be held weekdays through July 26 at the Depot Art Gallery, 320 E. Ascension St., Suite C, Gonzales. Children ages 6-10 will meet from 9 a.m. to noon, and those ages 11-15 will meet from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The fee for the classes is $100 per week per child. All materials will be furnished for the activities. The weekly themes will be:
- June 17-21: Drawing and painting
- June 24-28: Sculpture
- July 8-12: Mixed media
- July 15-19: Drawing and painting
- July 22-26: Printmaking
To register, visit riverregionartassociation.org. For information, call (225) 644-8496.
Yoga for beginners
The Ascension Parish Library in Donaldsonville presents “Yoga for Beginners” on Saturday, June 22, at 11 a.m. A certified yoga instructor will be on hand to demonstrate yoga techniques that are low-impact and easy enough for seniors to use.
Participants must bring their own yoga mats.
Registration is required to attend this event, and seats are sure to go quickly. Call the library at (225) 473-8052 to reserve your spot.