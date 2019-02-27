Ascension Parish basketball teams head to their version of March Madness
The East Ascension High School Lady Spartans will be playing in the state tournament at Rapides Coliseum in Alexandria. East Ascension (24-2) will play Captain Shreve (29-4) at 6:15 p.m. Feb. 28; the winner advances to the 5A title game at 8 p.m. Saturday, facing the winner of the other semifinal, between Denham Springs and Walker.
East Ascension is trying to win back-to-back titles under coach Dennis Chandler. East Ascension has consistently scored in the upper 50s, while holding its three playoff opponents to 33 points. Victories over New Iberia, Chalmette and Lagrange have been impressive more so on the defense. Throw in an upset loss by the top seed, Sam Houston, and the Lady Spartans are poised to win another state championship. Their opponent, Captain Shreve, upset Sam Houston 61-48 in the quarterfinals.
Ascension Parish winners in boys playoff action are Dutchtown and East Ascension. The Griffins advanced with a 67-55 victory over Captain Shreve. The Spartans won 59-41 over Denham Springs, setting up a huge matchup between seventh-seeded Dutchtown and 10th-ranked East Ascension at Dutchtown.
The teams split the two games with both teams winning on the road. Dutchtown won 71-67 and East Ascension won 61-60. This matchup of parish rivals will put an Ascension Parish team in the 5A quarterfinals.
Ascension Catholic received a bye and was set to play at St. Martin's of Metairie on Feb. 26 in Division 4. The Bulldogs had 16 wins this season and have shown improvement the past four years.
Donaldsonville was upset by St. James 54-51 in the first round of the 3A playoffs. The district rivals split the season series. The Tigers had a great season; they lose three starters, but return some talented young players.
St. Amant lost to West Jefferson 65-53 in the first round of the 5A playoffs. The Gators are extremely young, losing two seniors, and they return a talented cast.
March Madness is highly popular at the college hoops level, but don’t underestimate the Ascension Parish teams pursuing a state championship in basketball.