The Ascension Fund recently awarded a total of $48,500 in grants to teachers at 19 Ascension Parish schools, to support innovative and creative methods of learning.
The 39 grants included eight school impact grants of $2,500 each and 31 teacher grants ranging from $500 to $1,000.
The Ascension Fund was established in 1991 as a project of the Rotary Club of Gonzales. Original pledges of $800,000 for the creation of The Ascension Fund were placed in an endowment, the income from which now funds the grants. The Fund provided its first grant in 1992, and since that time has given 1,259 grants representing $1.5 million in awards to area public schools and teachers. The Ascension Fund is guided by a board of directors, and the invested funds are overseen by the Baton Rouge Area Foundation.
Serving on the board of directors are President Michael Buturla, Vice President Sally Diez, Treasurer Brad Walker, Secretary Lisa Dunigan, Sherrie Despino, Malcolm Dugas Jr., Alsie Dunbar, Fritz Englade Sr., Sonny Graugnard, Amy Hathorn-Lambert, Kevin Hardy, Bret Hughes, Juanita Pearley, Cherron Philippe, Timothy Pujol, Paulette Rosamond, Beryl Smith, Donald Songy, Craig Walling and Buddy Wells.
The 2018-2019 grant winners are:
- Ascension Head Start: Shelby Cavalier, $2,500 from the Shell Endowment
- Central Middle: Vanessa West, $2,500 from the AllStar Ford/Lincoln Endowment
- Donaldsonville High: Kristin Maum, $1,000 from the Bill and Pauline Buxton Memorial Endowment
- Donaldsonville Primary: Natasha Sheldon, $1,000 from the Capital One Bank Endowment; Raven Johnson, $1,000 from the Helping Dreams Come True, Class of 2032-Leadership Ascension 2018 Endowment; and Beth Athens, $1,000 from the Freeport-McMoran Foundation Endowment
- Duplessis Primary: Amanda Bullman, $1,000 from the Chester Jr. and Penny Diez in memory of Chester Sr. and Mildred Diez Endowment
- Dutchtown High: Mandy Perret, $1,000 from the Claire Carline Memorial Endowment
- East Ascension High: Deborah Ellis, $1,000 from the Randy J. Braud Memorial Endowment
- Galvez Middle: Carla Babin, $1,000 from the Ascension Health & Nutrition Alliance Endowment; and Linda Wilson, $500 from the Honeywell, Inc. Endowment
- Gonzales Primary: Chasity Carr, $1,000 from the Claude & Carolyn Songy Endowment; Carlie Lambert, $1,000 from the Roy Stern Memorial Endowment; Lindsey Keller, $2,500 from the Eatel Corp. in memory of Anona C. Banker Endowment; and Phaedra Early, $1,000 from the Gonzales Rotary in memory of its deceased members endowment
- Lake Elementary: Allison Krause, $1,000 from the Lion Copolymer Endowment; Stephanie St. Pierre, $500 from the Neese Industries Endowment; Jennifer Gautreau, $500 from the Air Products Endowment; Katelyn Lambert, $1,000 from the Oxy Chemical Endowment; Bonnie Dempster, $1,000 from the Philippe Family in memory of Raymond Philippe Sr., A.S. “Blue” Philippe and David “Wolfie” Philippe; Stacy Dufour, $1,000 from the Ronald W. Baron Family Endowment; Jacie Dunbar, $1,000 from the Southwest Computers Endowment; and Lori Vanmoer, $1,000 from the Viola Philippe in memory of Ed and Virginia Braud Endowment
- Lakeside Primary: Jason Naquin, $2,500 from the M. Paul and Janice LeBlanc Memorial Endowment
- Oak Grove Primary: Ashley Townsend, $2,500 from the Rubicon Endowment and $1,000 from the St. Elizabeth Hospital Endowment
- Pecan Grove Primary: Elise Tureau, $500 from the Turner Industries Endowment; and Melissa Cole, $1,000 from the Whitney Bank Endowment
- Prairieville Middle: Sharlena Armand, $2,500 from the PotashCorp-Geismar Endowment
- Prairieville Primary: Tammy Ballow, $500 from the William Olefin Endowment; Kris Ratcliff, $1,000 from the Buddy and Martha Wells Endowment; Lanie Gueho, $1,000 from the Rotary Club of East Ascension in memory of Sgt. Jay Ryan Gauthreaux Endowment; and Laurie Ricard, $2,500 from the BASF Corporation Endowment
- Sorrento Primary: Briggette Dunn, $1,000 from the CF Industries Endowment
- St. Amant High: $1,000 from the Fritz Englade Sr. Family Endowment
- St. Amant Primary: Lisa Babin, $1,000 from the Pujol, Pryor and Irwin Endowment; and Elizabeth Richard, $2,500 from the Arthur G. and Ruth B. Scanlan Memorial Endowment.
For information about The Ascension Fund's grant program, visit www.ascensionfund.com or call (225) 290-3322.