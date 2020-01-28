GONZALES — After studying and fine-tuning a list of proposed school construction projects, the Ascension Parish School Board's Strategic Planning Committee on Tuesday approved a final list of projects it hopes will be funded with a property tax renewal the school district plans to bring to voters in May.
The committee recommended a list of 14 projects, totaling $140 million, to the full School Board, which will vote on it at its next meeting, on Feb. 4.
The list, which was drawn up with the help of school district planning, construction and maintenance staff, includes:
$79.5 million for new high school to be built on Parker Road in Prairieville.
$27 million in renovations at East Ascension High School.
$7.5 million for artificial turf at each of the four existing high school stadiums, as well as the one that will be built at the new high school.
$4.4 million for a classroom addition at St. Amant Primary.
$2.3 million for improvements at Donaldsonville High School.
The School Board is planning to put a proposal on the May 9 ballot to extend an existing 15.08 mill property tax to fund bonds for $140 million in construction projects that would include those listed above.
The board plans to hold a series of special public meetings, beginning in March, to discuss the proposed ballot measure and project list with Ascension Parish residents.