Prairieville Primary received a 2021-2022 National Beta School of Distinction award for increasing the club’s membership by at least 10% from last year, school leaders announced
National Beta School of Distinction is an honor for Beta clubs striving toward academic achievement, exemplary character, demonstrated leadership and service to others, a news release said.
With an ongoing quest to instill these qualities in more students, the National Beta School of Distinction Award is designed to award those schools that show an increase in membership from the previous school year. This year, only 2,250 Beta Clubs across the country received this award.
In a congratulatory letter to the school, Bobby Hart, CEO said “This national award speaks highly of your commitment to academic excellence and illustrates your dedication to preparing students for their future.”
Award recipients will receive a National Beta School of Distinction banner to display as a symbol of their accomplishment.
“We have been able to operate and grow our club thanks to our supportive administration and fellow fifth grade teachers," said Tracey Hatfield. "Each year we challenge students to develop a servant mindset toward their peers, teachers, and community. I have enjoyed serving as Beta sponsor these last three years, and can’t wait to see what is next for our cardinals."
Kimberly Ammons, principal of Prairieville Primary said the school is "proud of our Cardinals for their dedication to academic excellence and to the sponsors for providing the opportunity for students to participate in a club that fosters leadership skills, builds strong character, and promotes the importance of service to others.”
With more than 500,000 active members and 9,000 chapters nationally and internationally, National Beta has become the nation’s largest independent, nonprofit, educational youth organization, the release said. National Beta recognizes outstanding achievement, promotes character and social responsibility, encourages service involvement to school and community, and fosters leadership skills. National Junior Beta includes grades 4-8 and National Senior Beta includes grades 9-12.