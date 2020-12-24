Ascension public schools have announced its Teachers of the Year and Principals of the Year for 2020-21.
These top educators were selected by their respective school peers. In the spring, all honorees will be recognized at an Ascension Parish School Board meeting, where the district will name a top teacher for primary, middle, and high school divisions.
The district honorees will go on to compete for the state's 2022 Teacher and Principal of the Year section in the summer.
"Teacher of the Year is quite an honor, and all of these wonderful educators deserve this special recognition. These outstanding teachers represent the best of the best as Ascension's schools are filled with so many excellent educators," said Superintendent David Alexander. "Teachers are truly among the heroes of our society. That is because the fruit of a teacher’s labor is the success of another individual in life; their work not only matters now, but it also matters for years to come. We just can’t say enough about the work of our teachers, and we are especially proud of this special group who have been honored with the title Teacher of the Year in Ascension Public Schools."
Alexander said the Principals of the Year were once great teachers, impacting students directly as they taught in classrooms.
"Now, these outstanding educators impact an even broader footprint of students, that is, a building full of students in their role as principal," he said. "Research has indicated that the principal’s influence on student learning is second only to the classroom teacher. We are so fortunate in Ascension Public Schools to have these outstanding individuals leading our schools.
"They successfully tend to multiple, complex roles each day in their service and support of learning," Alexander said. "They spend countless hours each day at work, sacrificing their own personal lives on many occasions. Please join me in congratulating these outstanding leaders who were selected among a pool of great principals as this year’s Principals of the Year."
PRINCIPALS OF THE YEAR
- Karen Daigle, Lowery Elementary
- Jeremy Muse, Lake Elementary
- Beth Templet, St. Amant High
PRIMARY SCHOOL TEACHERS OF THE YEAR
- Whitney Sheets, Ascension Head Start
- Sheena Prelow, Bluff Ridge Primary
- Jennifer Miller, Bullion Primary
- Chauncey Stephens, Central Primary
- Tanya Mitchell, Donaldsonville Primary
- Caroline Tolentino, Duplessis Primary
- Nicole Mayers, Dutchtown Primary
- Kara Erickson, G.W. Carver Primary
- Katie Calcagno, Galvez Primary
- Gina Galatas, Gonzales Primary
- Katelynn Lambert, Lake Elementary
- Cristen Larousse, Lakeside Primary
- Breonna Taylor, Lowery Elementary
- Robyn Landry, Oak Grove Primary
- Emily Moser, Pecan Grove Primary
- Melanie Bleakley, Prairieville Primary
- Sandy Wendt, Sorrento Primary
- Jamie Urban, Spanish Lake Primary
- Britt Alexander, St. Amant Primary
MIDDLE SCHOOL TEACHERS OF THE YEAR
- Christy Dixon, Bluff Middle
- Laura Jennings, Central Middle
- Kathryn Bourgeois, Dutchtown Middle
- Danielle Jenkins, Galvez Middle
- Linda Wilson, Gonzales Middle
- Alisha Bravata Gonda, Lake Elementary
- Jassmine West, Lowery Middle
- Austin Thomas, Prairieville Middle
- Shannon Arceneaux, St. Amant Middle
HIGH SCHOOL TEACHERS OF THE YEAR
- Ann Ralli, APPLe Digital Academy
- Chelsea Davis, Donaldsonville High
- Dirk Schexnaydre, Dutchtown High
- Samuel Pablico, Early College Option
- Katie Denova, East Ascension High
- Brandy Foret, St. Amant High